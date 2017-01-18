Mundipharma Research Release: Company Becomes Latest Life Sciences Organization To Implement New User Experience Version Of CSC’s FirstDoc RIM Application

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CSC
(NYSE:CSC), a global leader in next-generation IT services
and solutions, today announced that Mundipharma
Research is the latest life sciences organization working globally
to go live with CSC
FirstDoc User Experience, the latest version of its market leading RIM
(regulatory information management) solution for the life sciences
industry.
“We
continue to innovate FirstDoc around the user experience and regulatory
process. By building a rich, flexible, and personalized user experience
on top of our industry best-in-class rules engine, regulatory
professionals globally can work more efficiently and collaboratively.”
CSC’s FirstDoc offering helps life sciences companies meet increasingly
rigid regulatory scrutiny and compliance procedures. This latest User
Experience version provides an enhanced web-delivered user interface,
which makes it easier for regulatory professionals to collaborate in
real-time, both inside and outside the organization.
Jon Sanford, head of Regulatory Information Management and Operations at
Mundipharma Research said: “We are very excited about the productivity
benefits the enhanced FirstDoc User Experience can bring in terms of
improved usability and performance, as well as providing better access
to our remote users and external partners. From day one, our users were
clearly realizing these benefits and they are providing extremely
positive feedback as they are now getting work done faster and easier
than ever before.
The functionalities of this version of FirstDoc clearly demonstrates to
us that CSC’s continued investment and commitment in the solution is
delivering real innovation,” Sanford concluded.
FirstDoc User Experience has been developed from the user’s point of
view, with flexible navigation to reduce the amount of time required to
become productive. Its browser-agnostic, independent web interface
allows the user to quickly access and share information anywhere, using
desktop, tablet or mobile devices. Users gain a personalized experience
and are able to easily search and bookmark favorite documents,
collaborate with affiliates, create collections of documents, and share
information in real-time with business partners and regulators.
CSC and Mundipharma Research have a longstanding relationship dating
back more than 10 years. CSC has implemented regulatory information
solutions and business process services, which has resulted in
Mundipharma Research being able to:
-
Maintain compliance with global regulatory authorities;
-
Enable effective planning, tracking and reporting of regulatory
applications;
-
Enable quick decision making with accurate and consistent data; and
-
Create a personalized interface with flexible navigation, to allow
their employees to customize how they view regulatory information
based on their specific role and requirements.
About CSC
CSC (NYSE: CSC) leads clients on their digital transformation journeys.
The company provides innovative next-generation technology services and
solutions that leverage deep industry expertise, global scale,
technology independence and an extensive partner community. CSC serves
leading commercial and international public sector organizations
throughout the world. CSC is a Fortune 500 company and ranked among the
best corporate citizens. For more information, visit the company’s
website at www.csc.com.
About Mundipharma Research
Mundipharma Research comprises of two independent associated companies,
Mundipharma Research Limited in Cambridge England and Mundipharma
Research GmbH of Limburg, Germany who are wholly dedicated to the
research and development of innovative medications in three main
therapeutic areas - pain, oncology and respiratory diseases. Mundipharma
Research works on behalf of their independent associated companies and
also in collaboration with other pharmaceutical companies to bring
medications to an international market. For more information, visit the
company’s website at www.mundipharma-rd.eu.