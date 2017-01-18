Mundipharma Research Release: Company Becomes Latest Life Sciences Organization To Implement New User Experience Version Of CSC’s FirstDoc RIM Application

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CSC (NYSE:CSC), a global leader in next-generation IT services and solutions, today announced that Mundipharma Research is the latest life sciences organization working globally to go live with CSC FirstDoc User Experience, the latest version of its market leading RIM (regulatory information management) solution for the life sciences industry.

“We continue to innovate FirstDoc around the user experience and regulatory process. By building a rich, flexible, and personalized user experience on top of our industry best-in-class rules engine, regulatory professionals globally can work more efficiently and collaboratively.”

CSC’s FirstDoc offering helps life sciences companies meet increasingly rigid regulatory scrutiny and compliance procedures. This latest User Experience version provides an enhanced web-delivered user interface, which makes it easier for regulatory professionals to collaborate in real-time, both inside and outside the organization.

Jon Sanford, head of Regulatory Information Management and Operations at Mundipharma Research said: “We are very excited about the productivity benefits the enhanced FirstDoc User Experience can bring in terms of improved usability and performance, as well as providing better access to our remote users and external partners. From day one, our users were clearly realizing these benefits and they are providing extremely positive feedback as they are now getting work done faster and easier than ever before.

The functionalities of this version of FirstDoc clearly demonstrates to us that CSC’s continued investment and commitment in the solution is delivering real innovation,” Sanford concluded.

Jason Halpern, solution director, Global Life Sciences, at CSC said: “We continue to innovate FirstDoc around the user experience and regulatory process. By building a rich, flexible, and personalized user experience on top of our industry best-in-class rules engine, regulatory professionals globally can work more efficiently and collaboratively.”

FirstDoc User Experience has been developed from the user’s point of view, with flexible navigation to reduce the amount of time required to become productive. Its browser-agnostic, independent web interface allows the user to quickly access and share information anywhere, using desktop, tablet or mobile devices. Users gain a personalized experience and are able to easily search and bookmark favorite documents, collaborate with affiliates, create collections of documents, and share information in real-time with business partners and regulators.

CSC and Mundipharma Research have a longstanding relationship dating back more than 10 years. CSC has implemented regulatory information solutions and business process services, which has resulted in Mundipharma Research being able to:

Maintain compliance with global regulatory authorities;

Enable effective planning, tracking and reporting of regulatory applications;

Enable quick decision making with accurate and consistent data; and

Create a personalized interface with flexible navigation, to allow their employees to customize how they view regulatory information based on their specific role and requirements.

About CSC

CSC (NYSE: CSC) leads clients on their digital transformation journeys. The company provides innovative next-generation technology services and solutions that leverage deep industry expertise, global scale, technology independence and an extensive partner community. CSC serves leading commercial and international public sector organizations throughout the world. CSC is a Fortune 500 company and ranked among the best corporate citizens. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.csc.com.

About Mundipharma Research

Mundipharma Research comprises of two independent associated companies, Mundipharma Research Limited in Cambridge England and Mundipharma Research GmbH of Limburg, Germany who are wholly dedicated to the research and development of innovative medications in three main therapeutic areas - pain, oncology and respiratory diseases. Mundipharma Research works on behalf of their independent associated companies and also in collaboration with other pharmaceutical companies to bring medications to an international market. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.mundipharma-rd.eu.