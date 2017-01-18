Ultimate Bariatrics Release: FDA Approves Obalon Balloon System

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The OBALON 3-Balloon System is the first and only ingestible, non-surgical, fully reversible, 6 month, FDA-approved balloon system and Ultimate Bariatrics is proud to be one of the first practices in Texas to offer this new tool in helping people achieve their weight loss goals.

The Obalon Balloon System is non-surgical treatment that consists of 3 lightweight balloons, placed gradually over 6 months. The balloons occupy space in your stomach so that you feel full and less hungry, making weight loss easier. This 6-month treatment should be accompanied by a professionally-supervised diet and exercise program.

Adam Smith, D.O., FACOS and Richard Novack, M.D., FACS at Ultimate Bariatrics are one of the first practices in Texas offering the Obalon 3-Balloon System. Consultations are done in both Irving and Fort Worth offices but procedures will be done in the Irving/Dallas office initially. In his ongoing quest to stand up for the rights of the obese population, Dr. Smith served as a spokesperson by the Obesity Action Coalition as a part of the Voice My C.H.O.I.C.E. campaign, he served as the President of the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons in 2013, and is a member of many professional medical societies.

About Ultimate Bariatrics:

Ultimate Bariatrics is located in Fort Worth, Texas, and has opened offices in Dallas. Dr. Adam Smith, founder, has successfully maintained significant weight loss for over a decade. Watch his story about his decision to undergo the Lap-Band procedure & his resulting success. http://ultimatebariatrics.com/

For more information or to schedule an appointment:

Dr. Adam Smith is actively seeking new patients in the following locations:

Fort Worth: 2501 Parkview Dr. Suite 560, Fort Worth, Texas 76102

Dallas: 4201 Wingren Dr., Suite 105, Irving, Texas 75062

Contact:

