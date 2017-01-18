|
How Trump's Tax Cuts Could Propel Novartis AG (NVS) to Invest More in the U.S.
1/18/2017 7:47:40 AM
Donald Trump's plans to cut U.S. corporate tax rates could trigger increased investment in the United States by Novartis, its chief executive told Reuters, despite the president-elect's recent harsh words on drug prices.
"When we build a new manufacturing site we think about the tax rate, we think about the economy of the country, we think about jobs, so a booming U.S. economy would make the U.S. more attractive for investment," Joe Jimenez said on Wednesday.
Trump unnerved drug company executives last week by saying the industry was "getting away with murder" on pricing and promising to introduce more competition to drive down costs.
