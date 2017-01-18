Ivenix Release: Company To Demonstrate Advanced Infusion Pump Interoperability At HIMSS17

AMESBURY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ivenix, Inc., a medical technology company developing a next-generation infusion management platform, will demonstrate its interoperable exchange of data at The HIMSS Interoperability Showcase during the 2017 HIMSS Conference & Exhibition February 19-23, 2017.

“ We are proud to participate in The HIMSS Interoperability Showcase to enable real-time communication between the Ivenix Infusion Management System, electronic medical record (EMR) solutions and other health information technologies,” said Stuart Randle, Chief Executive Officer of Ivenix. “ Interoperability across these systems will ultimately provide improved value in operational efficiency and clinical quality.”

The HIMSS Interoperability Showcase: Where IT Connects Everything is a premier HIMSS experience that demonstrates health information technology data exchange through interoperability profiles and standards. This year’s redesigned showcase moves beyond the EMR as the sole data source for electronic health information and includes a wide range of health information technologies for patients, providers and researchers.

The Ivenix Infusion Management System will be featured with leading EMRs and alarm management systems in a live demonstration of auto programming of patient-specific infusion orders, auto documentation of infusion data, and communication of alarm status to mobile devices.

“ At Ivenix, we’ve designed the infusion pump from the ground up to integrate with a number of information systems and securely manage patient specific infusion data,” said Sue Niemeier, MHA, BSN, RN, Chief Nursing Officer for Ivenix. “ By doing this, clinicians, wherever located, stay connected with their patients. We believe this patient-specific infusion knowledge will ultimately support improved patient safety, care quality and outcomes.”

“ We are also excited to support the nursing informatics community by participating in this year’s Nursing Informatics Symposium Poster Session,” Niemeier remarked. Sue Niemeier will present a poster titled “ Strategies in Making the Journey to Smart Pump BCMA-EMR Interoperability,” which shares practical approaches to support implementation of smart infusion pump integration.

The Interoperability Showcase is located in Booth #9000, Hall F. The Ivenix Infusion Management System is featured in Use Case #2: Surgery & Recovery as well as in the new Product Marketplace demonstration area.

The Nursing Informatics Symposium is a pre-conference event held on Sunday, February 19th. The theme of this year’s symposium is “Harnessing Disruptive Innovation” and gathers together leaders from the Nursing Informatics Community to explore current Health IT topics.

About the Ivenix Infusion Management System

While drug therapies have become more complex and effective, infusion pumps on the market today heavily rely on legacy technology that can be error prone, difficult to operate and ultimately lead to workflow inefficiencies and use errors that affect patient safety. The errors alone are estimated to add $2 billion per year to the cost of U.S. healthcare.

The Ivenix Infusion Management System is designed to set a new standard for infusion pump safety and performance, transforming infusion delivery from “smart” to truly intelligent with an infusion management platform focused on improving outcomes and reducing costs:

Adaptive Pump Technology: Delivers infusions accurately and reliably under all conditions to help improve patient safety

Delivers infusions accurately and reliably under all conditions to help improve patient safety Simple User Experience: With an intuitive user interface designed to reduce programming errors

With an intuitive user interface designed to reduce programming errors Data Driven Infusion Therapy: Connects clinicians with patient-specific knowledge so they are better informed when at the bedside

Connects clinicians with patient-specific knowledge so they are better informed when at the bedside Engineered for Interoperability: Securely manages patient’s infusion data to communicate with the EMR and other clinical information systems

About Ivenix

Ivenix, Inc. is a venture-backed medical technology company with a vision to transform infusion therapy in every care setting. Technology within the infusion pump category has been slow to evolve despite an increase in the complexity of drug dosing regimens, demand for hospital EMR integration, and persistent patient safety issues. Ivenix is focused on bringing its first solution to market, a new and innovative infusion management system for hospitals. The company is headquartered in Amesbury, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.ivenix.com.

The U.S. FDA has not yet reviewed the Ivenix Infusion Management System.