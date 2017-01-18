Ivenix Release: Company To Demonstrate Advanced Infusion Pump Interoperability At HIMSS17

Infusion System Exchanges Data with Leading EMR and Alarm Management
Systems to Improve Patient Safety, Care Quality and Outcomes
AMESBURY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ivenix,
Inc., a medical technology company developing a next-generation
infusion management platform, will demonstrate its interoperable
exchange of data at The HIMSS Interoperability Showcase during the 2017
HIMSS Conference & Exhibition February 19-23, 2017.
“We are proud to participate in The HIMSS Interoperability Showcase to
enable real-time communication between the Ivenix Infusion Management
System, electronic medical record (EMR) solutions and other health
information technologies,” said Stuart Randle, Chief Executive Officer
of Ivenix. “Interoperability across these systems will ultimately
provide improved value in operational efficiency and clinical quality.”
The HIMSS Interoperability Showcase: Where IT Connects Everything is a
premier HIMSS experience that demonstrates health information technology
data exchange through interoperability profiles and standards. This
year’s redesigned showcase moves beyond the EMR as the sole data source
for electronic health information and includes a wide range of health
information technologies for patients, providers and researchers.
The Ivenix Infusion Management System will be featured with leading EMRs
and alarm management systems in a live demonstration of auto programming
of patient-specific infusion orders, auto documentation of infusion
data, and communication of alarm status to mobile devices.
“At Ivenix, we’ve designed the infusion pump from the ground up to
integrate with a number of information systems and securely manage
patient specific infusion data,” said Sue Niemeier, MHA, BSN, RN, Chief
Nursing Officer for Ivenix. “By doing this, clinicians, wherever
located, stay connected with their patients. We believe this
patient-specific infusion knowledge will ultimately support improved
patient safety, care quality and outcomes.”
“We are also excited to support the nursing informatics community by
participating in this year’s Nursing Informatics Symposium Poster
Session,” Niemeier remarked. Sue Niemeier will present a poster titled
“Strategies in Making the Journey to Smart Pump BCMA-EMR
Interoperability,” which shares practical approaches to support
implementation of smart infusion pump integration.
The
Interoperability Showcase is located in Booth #9000, Hall F. The
Ivenix Infusion Management System is featured in Use Case #2: Surgery &
Recovery as well as in the new Product Marketplace demonstration area.
The
Nursing Informatics Symposium is a pre-conference event held on
Sunday, February 19th. The theme of this year’s symposium is
“Harnessing Disruptive Innovation” and gathers together leaders from the
Nursing Informatics Community to explore current Health IT topics.
About
the Ivenix Infusion Management System
While drug therapies have become more complex and effective, infusion
pumps on the market today heavily rely on legacy technology that can be
error prone, difficult to operate and ultimately lead to workflow
inefficiencies and use errors that affect patient safety. The errors
alone are estimated to add $2 billion per year to the cost of U.S.
healthcare.
The Ivenix Infusion Management System is designed to set a new standard
for infusion pump safety and performance, transforming infusion delivery
from “smart” to truly intelligent with an infusion management platform
focused on improving outcomes and reducing costs:
-
Adaptive Pump Technology: Delivers infusions accurately
and reliably under all conditions to help improve patient safety
-
Simple User Experience: With an intuitive user interface
designed to reduce programming errors
-
Data Driven Infusion Therapy: Connects clinicians with
patient-specific knowledge so they are better informed when at the
bedside
-
Engineered for Interoperability: Securely manages
patient’s infusion data to communicate with the EMR and other clinical
information systems
About Ivenix
Ivenix, Inc. is a venture-backed medical technology company with a
vision to transform infusion therapy in every care setting. Technology
within the infusion pump category has been slow to evolve despite an
increase in the complexity of drug dosing regimens, demand for hospital
EMR integration, and persistent patient safety issues. Ivenix is focused
on bringing its first solution to market, a new and innovative infusion
management system for hospitals. The company is headquartered in
Amesbury, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.ivenix.com.
The U.S. FDA has not yet reviewed the Ivenix Infusion Management System.