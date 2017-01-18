Georgia Bio Release: Life Sci Organization Highlights Deals Of The Year Spotlight Financings, Acquisitions And IPO

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Georgia Bio announced its 2017 Deals of the Year for pharmaceutical,
biotechnology, healthcare IT and medical device companies in the
following categories – private financing, initial public offering,
public financing, and acquisitions – reflecting a broad range of
activity. The annual Deal of the Year awards recognize transactions by
life sciences companies in Georgia such as financings, partnering
agreements and government grants that are significant to the state’s
industry development.
Deals of the Year are awarded to one or more companies or institutions
for the most significant financial or commercial transactions closed
from November 1, 2015-October 31, 2016. The recipients will receive
their awards at the Georgia Bio Annual Awards Dinner January 26, 6 pm to
9 pm, at the Westin Atlanta Perimeter North. Now in its 19th year, the
Georgia Bio annual awards dinner brings together industry leaders to
advance the growth of the life sciences industry and foster strategic
partnerships that can create a healthier world. Other leading companies,
executives, researchers and dedicated individuals will receive Georgia
Bio Awards at the dinner. Learn more and register at www.gabio.org/awards.
The recipients are: Alimera Sciences, Inc.; Arbor Pharmaceuticals, LLC;
Axion BioSystems, Inc.; Clearside Biomedical, Inc.; and CryoLife, Inc.
Acquisitions
Arbor
Pharmaceuticals, LLC
In May 2016, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, LLC
(“Arbor”) announced that it had signed a definitive agreement under
which the company acquired XenoPort for $7.03 per share in cash, or a
total equity value of approximately $467 million. As part of this
acquisition, Arbor gained the commercialization rights to Horizant
(gabapentin enacarbil) and a pipeline of products in late-stage
development. Horizant is also being studied as a potential treatment for
patients with alcohol use disorder through a collaboration with the
National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA). Arbor is
currently focused on the cardiovascular, hospital, pediatric, and
neuroscience markets as well as generics through its Wilshire division.
The company has over 700 employees including sales professionals
promoting its products to physicians, hospitals and pharmacists. Arbor
currently sells over twenty FDA approved products with over thirty more
in development. For more information, visit www.arborpharma.com.
CryoLife, Inc.
Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia,
CryoLife is a leader in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution
of implantable living tissues and medical devices used in cardiac
surgical procedures. CryoLife markets and sells products in more than 80
countries worldwide. CryoLife is being honored for its January 2016
acquisition of On-X Life Technologies Holdings, an Austin, Texas-based,
privately held mechanical heart valve company. For additional
information about CryoLife, visit www.cryolife.com.
Private Financing
Axion
BioSystems, Inc.
Axion BioSystems, a life science company
located in Atlanta, GA, has developed the industry’s first
high-throughput microelectrode array (MEA) product line. MEAs are used
for the in-vitro investigation of networks of electrically active
cells (e.g. neurons, cardiac cells, muscle cells etc.) for screening
compounds, chemicals, toxins etc. When combined with modern cell culture
technologies, Axion’s platform allows scientists to model human
heart-beats and brain activity in a dish. Axion’s products are used by
pharmaceutical and biotech companies, governmental agencies, and
universities for drug safety, drug discovery, and disease modeling
assays. In May 2016, Axion Biosystems closed a $6 million equity
financing round which included funds from the Georgia Research Alliance
Venture Fund. Funds will be used to grow Axion's core life science
instrumentation product line. For more information, visit https://www.axionbiosystems.com/.
Initial Public Offering & Private Financing
Clearside
Biomedical, Inc.
Clearside Biomedical, Inc., headquartered in
Alpharetta, GA, is a publicly traded, ophthalmic biopharmaceutical
company that envisions a world without blindness. Clearside relentlessly
pursues transformative, elegant, precise solutions to restore and
preserve vision. Clearside is developing advanced clinical and
pre-clinical candidates using a proprietary treatment approach offering
unprecedented access to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal
space (SCS™). This offers potentially meaningful treatment benefit to
patients suffering from sight threatening diseases like uveitis, retinal
vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema and wet age-related macular
degeneration. Clearside is being honored for the December 2015 closing
of a $20 million Series C financing and the June 2016 announcement of
the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,200,000 shares of its
common stock at a public offering price of $7.00 per share. For more
information, visit http://clearsidebio.com/.
Public Financing
Alimera
Sciences, Inc.
Alimera Sciences, a pharmaceutical company
located in Atlanta, Georgia that focuses on diseases affecting the back
of the eye, or retina, closed on an underwritten public offering of its
common stock in August of 2016 for gross proceeds of $26.5 million. For
more information, visit http://www.alimerasciences.com/.
For a list of past Georgia Bio award recipients, click
here.
Georgia Bio (www.gabio.org)
is the state’s life science industry association whose members include
pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies, medical
centers, universities and research institutes, government groups and
other business organizations involved in the development of life
sciences related products and services.
Note to Editors: Credentialed
members of the news media are invited to attend. Registration is
complimentary. Please contact Maria Thacker (404-920-2042; mthacker@gabio.org).