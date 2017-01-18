Oncoinvent Patent Issues In The USA

OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oncoinvent announced today that US Patent 9,539,346 entitled
”Radiotherapeutic particles and suspensions” has issued. The patent
relates to a particle or pharmaceutical composition comprising one or
more particles, or a suspension of same or different particles
comprising a degradable compound and an alpha emitting radionuclide
and/or a radionuclide generating alpha emitting daughter. The particles
are beneficial for use in the treatment of cancer.
Jan A. Alfheim, Oncoinvent’s CEO commented: “This is a significant
milestone in the development of our lead product candidate, Radspherin™.
With this first patent we have gained a solid protection of Radspherin™
until 2035 in what we believe will be a very significant future market
for the product. Our Radspherin™ patent applications include claims on
composition of matter as well as various medical and medical device
applications. The current applications and this issued patent are
therefore very broad and cover a wide spectrum of Radspherin™ particle
variants and applications.”
About Radspherin™
Radspherin™ is a novel alpha-emitting radioactive microsphere designed
for treatment of metastatic cancers in body cavities. The radium based
therapeutic, Radspherin™ has shown strong and consistent anticancer
activity at doses being essentially non-toxic in preclinical studies. It
is anticipated that the product can potentially treat several forms of
metastatic cancer. The first clinical indication for Radspherin™ will be
treatment of peritoneal carcinomatosis originating from ovarian cancer.
Peritoneal carcinomatosis is one of the most serious complications of
gastrointestinal and gynecological malignancies.
About Oncoinvent
Oncoinvent AS is a privately held Norwegian company based in Oslo,
Norway. The company is committed to developing new innovative products
in order to provide better treatment options to cancer patients. The
company's founders started Oncoinvent in 2010 with a view to designing
better cancer treatments by applying known physical and chemical
principles of selected novel materials in new ways in order to maximize
their medical benefit while minimizing potential safety concerns. This
approach has allowed the company to develop a rich development pipeline
and to explore multiple technological avenues before selecting a lead
product candidate for preclinical testing.
