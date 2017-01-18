Oncoinvent Patent Issues In The USA

OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oncoinvent announced today that US Patent 9,539,346 entitled ”Radiotherapeutic particles and suspensions” has issued. The patent relates to a particle or pharmaceutical composition comprising one or more particles, or a suspension of same or different particles comprising a degradable compound and an alpha emitting radionuclide and/or a radionuclide generating alpha emitting daughter. The particles are beneficial for use in the treatment of cancer.

Jan A. Alfheim, Oncoinvent’s CEO commented: “This is a significant milestone in the development of our lead product candidate, Radspherin™. With this first patent we have gained a solid protection of Radspherin™ until 2035 in what we believe will be a very significant future market for the product. Our Radspherin™ patent applications include claims on composition of matter as well as various medical and medical device applications. The current applications and this issued patent are therefore very broad and cover a wide spectrum of Radspherin™ particle variants and applications.”

About Radspherin™

Radspherin™ is a novel alpha-emitting radioactive microsphere designed for treatment of metastatic cancers in body cavities. The radium based therapeutic, Radspherin™ has shown strong and consistent anticancer activity at doses being essentially non-toxic in preclinical studies. It is anticipated that the product can potentially treat several forms of metastatic cancer. The first clinical indication for Radspherin™ will be treatment of peritoneal carcinomatosis originating from ovarian cancer. Peritoneal carcinomatosis is one of the most serious complications of gastrointestinal and gynecological malignancies.

About Oncoinvent

Oncoinvent AS is a privately held Norwegian company based in Oslo, Norway. The company is committed to developing new innovative products in order to provide better treatment options to cancer patients. The company's founders started Oncoinvent in 2010 with a view to designing better cancer treatments by applying known physical and chemical principles of selected novel materials in new ways in order to maximize their medical benefit while minimizing potential safety concerns. This approach has allowed the company to develop a rich development pipeline and to explore multiple technological avenues before selecting a lead product candidate for preclinical testing.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com