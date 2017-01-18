ARCA biopharma Release: Company Announces 150th Patient Randomized Into The GENETIC-AF Phase IIB/III Clinical Trial

Outcome of DSMB Interim Efficacy Analysis Anticipated in the Third
Quarter of 2017
GENETIC-AF Evaluating Gencaro as Potentially First
Genetically-Targeted Treatment for Atrial Fibrillation
WESTMINSTER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ARCA biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ABIO), a biopharmaceutical company
applying a precision medicine approach to developing
genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases, today
announced that the 150th patient has been randomized into
GENETIC-AF, a seamless Phase 2B/3 clinical trial evaluating GencaroTM
(bucindolol hydrochloride) as a potential treatment for atrial
fibrillation (AF).
The GENETIC-AF Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) will conduct a Phase
2B interim efficacy, safety and futility analysis of evaluable data from
at least 150 patients. The Company expects the outcome of this interim
analysis in the third quarter of 2017.
“This is an important milestone for the Gencaro atrial fibrillation
development program and a terrific accomplishment for the team here at
ARCA,” commented Dr. Michael Bristow, ARCA’s President and CEO. “We are
grateful for the continuing support of the physicians, clinical
investigators and patients participating in the GENETIC-AF trial
evaluating GencaroTM as potentially the first
genetically-targeted treatment for atrial fibrillation. The Gencaro
development program, if successful in GENETIC-AF, may also herald a new
era of pharmacogenetically developed cardiovascular drugs.”
Phase 2B Interim Efficacy Analysis
GENETIC-AF is a seamless Phase 2B/3 adaptive design superiority trial
evaluating the effectiveness of Gencaro for the prevention of recurrent
atrial fibrillation or flutter (AF/AFL) in heart failure patients with
reduced left ventricular ejection fraction (HFrEF). The DSMB will
perform a pre-specified interim analysis of unblinded efficacy data when
at least 150 patients have evaluable data. A randomized patient has
evaluable data either when they experience their first composite
endpoint event, AF/AFL or all-cause mortality, or after completion of
the 24-week primary endpoint follow-up period. The analysis will be
conducted for detection of evidence of safety and superior efficacy of
Gencaro versus the active comparator, metoprolol succinate (TOPROL-XL).
The prospectively defined features of this analysis include: 1) an
estimate of Gencaro effectiveness relative to TOPROL-XL; and, 2) an
assessment of safety as characterized by adverse events. The relative
benefit estimate will utilize Bayesian statistical methods to calculate
the predictive probability of the Phase 3 patient cohort hazard ratio
based on the interim Phase 2B data. Prospectively defined ranges of
predictive probabilities have been predetermined to define three
potential outcomes based on the projection of the Phase 2B interim
results:
1) transition the trial to Phase 3 based on a likelihood of achieving a
statistically significant hazard ratio in favor of Gencaro (evidence of
an effectiveness signal consistent with pretrial assumptions) and enroll
up to a total of 620 patients (including the Phase 2B patients);
2) completion of the Phase 2B stage of the trial including 24-week
follow-up of all randomized subjects (approximately 250 patients), based
on an intermediate result that is potentially favorable but does not
support transition of the trial to Phase 3 or;
3) immediate termination of the trial due to futility.
The Company, in collaboration with the trial Steering Committee, will
determine the best path forward for the trial based on the DSMB
recommendation from this interim analysis. The unblinded statistical
data available to the DSMB will not be disclosed to the Company or the
public. The Company projects that the outcome of the DSMB interim
analysis and recommendation will be available in the third quarter of
2017.
GENETIC-AF Clinical Trial
GENETIC-AF is a seamless Phase 2B/3, adaptive design, multi-center,
randomized, double-blind, superiority clinical trial comparing the
safety and efficacy of Gencaro to Toprol-XL (metoprolol succinate) for
the prevention of recurrent AF/AFL in HFrEF patients. Eligible patients
will have HFrEF, a history of paroxysmal AF (episodes lasting 7 days or
less) or persistent AF (episodes lasting more than 7 days and less than
1 year) in the past 6 months, and the beta-1 389 arginine homozygous
genotype that the Company believes responds most favorably to Gencaro.
The primary endpoint of the study is time to first event of symptomatic
AF/AFL or all-cause mortality. The trial is currently enrolling patients
in the United States, Canada and Europe.
About ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma is dedicated to developing genetically-targeted therapies
for cardiovascular diseases through a precision medicine approach to
drug development. The Company's lead product candidate, GencaroTM
(bucindolol hydrochloride), is an investigational, pharmacologically
unique beta-blocker and mild vasodilator being developed for atrial
fibrillation. ARCA has identified common genetic variations that it
believes predict individual patient response to Gencaro, giving it the
potential to be the first genetically-targeted atrial fibrillation
prevention treatment. ARCA has a collaboration with Medtronic, Inc. for
support of the GENETIC-AF trial. For more information, please visit www.arcabio.com.
