Biogen (BIIB) Release: Company's Fourth Quarter And Year End 2016 Financial Results Webcast Adjusted To 8:00 Am On January 26, 2017

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please note: the start time of the webcast has moved to 8:00 am ET.
Biogen
Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will report fourth quarter 2016 financial results
on Thursday, January 26, 2017, before the financial markets open.
Following the release of the financials, the Company will host a live
webcast where Biogen management will discuss the financial results, at
8:00 am ET. To access the live webcast, please go to the investor
relations section of Biogen’s website at www.biogen.com/investors.
Following the live webcast, an archived version of the call will be
available at the same URL.
