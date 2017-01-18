Lysogene Release: Biotech Receives Rare Pediatric Disease Designation From FDA For LYS-GM101 For Treatment Of GM1 Gangliosidosis

PARIS & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lysogene, a leading, clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing
in gene therapy for rare central nervous system diseases, today
announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted
Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to LYS-GM101, the Company’s drug
candidate in development for patients with GM1 Gangliosidosis (GM1), a
severe neurodegenerative disease. The designation of Rare Pediatric
Disease status makes Lysogene eligible for a Rare Pediatric Disease
Priority Review Voucher upon approval of LYS-GM101 by the FDA.
"This Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for LYS-GM101, is Lysogene’s
second designation after the LYS-SAF302 designation for the treatment of
MPS IIIA. It is an important validation of Lysogene’s work in the rare
disease space and is indicative of our commitment to achieving a
meaningful impact on the lives of the patients affected by GM1 and their
families," said Karen Aiach, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of
Lysogene. "We look forward to continuing to advance this product
candidate in our upcoming phase I/II clinical trial (LYS-GM101).”
LYS-GM101 has the potential to replace the defective gene in the cells
of GM1 patients, which will allow for the production of the functional
enzyme and prevent the progressive nature of the neurological damage
caused by GM1.
About the Rare Pediatric Disease Designation
The FDA defines a "rare pediatric disease" as a disease that affects
fewer than 200,000 individuals in the U.S. primarily aged from birth to
18 years. Under the FDA's Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher
program, a sponsor with Rare Pediatric Disease Designation who receives
an approval of a new drug application (NDA) or biologics license
application (BLA) is eligible for a voucher that can be redeemed to
obtain priority review for any subsequent marketing application. The
Priority Review Voucher may also be sold or transferred an unlimited
number of times.
About GM1
GM1 is an extremely severe, autosomal recessive disease caused by a
mutation in the GLB1 gene encoding for the lysosomal acid
beta-balactosidase (ßgal) enzyme. The resulting enzymatic deficiency
leads to accumulation of GM1-ganglioside in cells. Clinical presentation
is mainly neurological with rapidly progressive impairment (motor,
cognitive and behavioral) leading to premature death, mostly in early
childhood. It is a devastating disease for patients and families. There
is currently no disease modifying treatment available.
About Lysogene
Lysogene is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the basic
research and clinical development of AAV gene therapy for CNS disorders
with a high unmet medical need. Since 2009, Lysogene has established a
unique platform and network, with lead products in Mucopolysaccharidosis
Type IIIA and GM1 Gangliosidosis, to become a global leader in orphan
CNS diseases.
For more information, visit www.lysogene.com.