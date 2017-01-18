InVivo Therapeutics (NVIV) Release: Company Featured In Nationally Syndicated Radio Segment

- Health Expert Lisa Davis Interviews CEO and Chairman Mark Perrin -
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) today announced that
Mark Perrin was interviewed by Lisa Davis, M.P.H., C.N.C. for a segment
on “It’s Your Health” radio during the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare
Conference.
Lisa Davis is the creator, host, and producer of “It's Your Health”
radio, which is heard on NPR affiliate and commercial talk radio
stations. The show can also be heard on iHeartRadio Talk, TuneIn,
Stitcher, iTunes, UberRadio, and TalkStreamLive.
“It’s great to be featured on a show that reaches so many people across
the country while we shared our company’s progress with the investor
community at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference,” Mr. Perrin said.
“The INSPIRE study has accomplished major milestones in the last year
and it’s exciting to help raise awareness of the promising findings for
the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold™ as we work to transform spinal cord
injury care.”
To listen to the interview, visit:
http://itsyourhealthwithlisadavis.com/mark-perrin-ceo-of-invivo-therapeutics
About The INSPIRE Study
The INSPIRE Study is designed to demonstrate the safety and probable
benefit of the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold™ for the treatment of
complete T2-T12/L1 spinal cord injury in support of a Humanitarian
Device Exemption (HDE) application for approval. The study is expected
to enroll 20 patients. For more information, refer to https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/study/NCT02138110.
About the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold™ Implant
Following acute spinal cord injury, surgical implantation of the
biodegradable Neuro-Spinal Scaffold within the decompressed and
debrided injury epicenter is intended to support appositional healing,
thereby reducing post-traumatic cavity formation, sparing white matter,
and allowing neural regeneration across the healed wound epicenter. The Neuro-Spinal
Scaffold, an investigational device, has received a Humanitarian Use
Device (HUD) designation and currently is being evaluated in the INSPIRE
pivotal probable benefit study for the treatment of patients with
complete (AIS A) traumatic acute spinal cord injury.
About InVivo Therapeutics
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is a research and clinical-stage
biomaterials and biotechnology company with a focus on treatment of
spinal cord injuries. The company was founded in 2005 with proprietary
technology co-invented by Robert Langer, Sc.D., Professor at
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Joseph P. Vacanti, M.D., who
then was at Boston Children’s Hospital and who now is affiliated with
Massachusetts General Hospital. In 2011, the company earned the David S.
Apple Award from the American Spinal Injury Association for its
outstanding contribution to spinal cord injury medicine. In 2015, the
company’s investigational Neuro-Spinal Scaffold received the 2015
Becker’s Healthcare Spine Device Award. The publicly-traded company is
headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more details, visit www.invivotherapeutics.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe
historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements can be
identified by words such as "believe," "anticipate," "intend,"
"estimate," "will," "may," "should," "expect,"
“designed to,” “potentially,” and similar expressions, and include
statements regarding the safety and effectiveness of the Neuro-Spinal
Scaffold and the impact of serious adverse events on The INSPIRE Study.
Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current
expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties.
Factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from
current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and
uncertainties relating to the company’s ability to successfully open
additional clinical sites for enrollment and to enroll additional
patients; the timing of the Institutional Review Board process; the
company’s ability to commercialize its products; the company’s ability
to develop, market and sell products based on its technology; the
expected benefits and efficacy of the company’s products and technology
in connection with the treatment of spinal cord injuries; the
availability of substantial additional funding for the company to
continue its operations and to conduct research and development,
clinical studies and future product commercialization; and other risks
associated with the company’s business, research, product development,
regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies
identified and described in more detail in the company’s Annual Report
on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015, and its other filings
with the SEC, including the company’s Form 10-Qs and current reports on
Form 8-K. The company does not undertake to update these forward-looking
statements.