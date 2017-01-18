Exosome Diagnostics Release: Company Obtains ISO 15189 For Its Munich Laboratory

The company is growing its clinical laboratories due to demand for
its liquid biopsy tests
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exosome
Diagnostics, Inc. announced that it has received ISO 15189
certification for its Munich laboratory, thereby paving the way to
process clinical samples in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Russia,
more efficiently. Combined with the company’s CLIA certified Cambridge
laboratory, the Munich laboratory and offices will serve as an integral
part of the company’s diagnostic strategy to better the lives of
patients worldwide.
“Working closely with the appropriate regulatory agencies, Exosome Dx
adheres to the strictest standards to provide the highest quality of
diagnostic tests to clinicians,” stated Raaj Venkatesan, Head of
Regulatory Affairs at Exosome Diagnostics. “Exosome Diagnostics has
built a team of dedicated regulatory professionals and scientists that
has put quality and process as its number one priority,” Venkatesan
continued.
In September 2016, Exosome Diagnostics launched its flagship diagnostic
test for prostate cancer, ExoDx
Prostate Intelliscore (EPI), to determine whether a patient who
presented with a PSA in the gray zone needed to proceed with a biopsy.
In the United States each year, approximately one million prostate
biopsies are performed with up to 80 percent of the results indicating
no cancer, or a low-grade cancer that could instead be monitored under a
watchful waiting or active surveillance program. The EPI test was
designed to reduce the number of unnecessary prostate biopsies and the
associated overtreatment of low-grade disease. Complications associated
with unnecessary prostate tissue biopsies range from discomfort and
temporary incontinence or impotence, to hospitalization for serious
infections in three to four percent of patients.
“In order to keep up with the demand for EPI in the United States, the
company is increasing its clinical laboratory space by four-fold within
the next few months,” stated Elizabeth Cormier, Head of Commercial
Diagnostics at Exosome Diagnostics. “As we grow our commercial
distribution capabilities worldwide, we anticipate demand in Europe to
be on par with the United States, therefore the Munich clinical
laboratory will be an essential component for satisfying that capacity,”
Cormier continued.
Over the last year, the company has built an experienced Regulatory
division and Commercial Diagnostics division in order to work with
clinicians to deliver high quality diagnostic tests, while responsibly
working with the FDA and appropriate regulatory agencies worldwide.
“Exosome Diagnostics has developed an extremely sensitive liquid
biopsy platform, ancillary technologies and a proprietary
informatics pipeline, that is able to rapidly develop robust diagnostic
tests for early stage disease detection,” stated John Boyce, President
and CEO of Exosome Diagnostics. “Over the next year the company will
realize the fruits of its labor from an in house program, by launching a
number of tests for early stage disease detection,” Boyce continued.
“The Munich laboratory is an essential part of the company’s strategy
and I am extremely proud of the professional team in Germany that worked
so diligently with the Regulatory department to achieve this
certification,” stated Boyce.
About Exosome Diagnostics
Exosome Diagnostics is a privately held company focused on developing
and commercializing revolutionary biofluid-based diagnostics to deliver
personalized precision healthcare that improves lives. The company’s
novel exosome-based technology platform, ExoLution™, can yield
comprehensive and dynamic molecular insights to transform how cancer and
other serious diseases are diagnosed, treated and monitored. Visit www.exosomedx.com
to learn more.
