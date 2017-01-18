Synthetic Genomics, Inc., ExxonMobil Release: Companies Renew Algae Biofuels Research Agreement

LA JOLLA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Synthetic
Genomics, Inc. and ExxonMobil
(NYSE: XOM) announced today that they have extended their agreement to
conduct joint research into advanced algae biofuels after making
significant progress in understanding algae genetics, growth
characteristics and increasing oil production.
“We know this
will be a long-term endeavor and are optimistic based on the results we
have seen to date.”
ExxonMobil and Synthetic Genomics have been jointly researching and
developing oil from algae for use as a renewable, lower-emission
alternative to traditional transportation fuels since launching the
program in 2009. Work continues toward developing strains of algae that
demonstrate significantly improved photosynthetic efficiency and oil
production through selection and genetic engineering of
higher-performance algae strains. The agreement continues to focus on
Synthetic Genomics’ core strengths in synthetic biology and builds on
recent discoveries of biological pathways regulating lipid production
and growth in advanced algal strains.
“Together with ExxonMobil, we have made significant strides to identify
and enhance algal strains capable of high oil production while still
maintaining desirable rates of growth,” said Oliver Fetzer, Ph.D., chief
executive officer of Synthetic Genomics. “The extension of our agreement
reflects the tremendous progress made to date, and the promise in using
our core synthetic biology technologies to build cell production systems
capable of reshaping industries.”
Vijay Swarup, vice president for research and development at ExxonMobil
Research and Engineering Company, said that renewal of the agreement
underscores the importance of the research and recognition of milestones
the team has achieved together over the past few years.
“Synthetic Genomics and ExxonMobil remain committed to advancing the
scientific fundamentals of algal biofuels,” Swarup said. “We know this
will be a long-term endeavor and are optimistic based on the results we
have seen to date.”
The development of algae biofuels and a path toward commercial-scale
production remain key components of ExxonMobil’s suite of research
projects focused on producing energy to meet global demand while
reducing greenhouse gas emissions to mitigate the risk of climate change.
ExxonMobil is engaged in a broad range of research on advanced biofuels,
partnering with universities and other companies. The purpose of these
research and development programs is to explore new technologies and
seek the best pathways toward scalable and cost-effective production of
advanced biofuels.
Global demand for transportation fuels is projected to rise by nearly 30
percent through 2040, and accelerating the reduction in emissions from
the transportation sector will play a critical role in reducing global
greenhouse gas emissions.
Cautionary Statement: Statements of
future events or conditions in this release are forward-looking
statements. Actual future results, including project plans and timing
and the impact of new technologies, could vary depending on the outcome
of further research and testing; the development and competitiveness of
alternative technologies; the ability to scale pilot projects on a
cost-effective basis; political and regulatory developments; and other
factors discussed in this release and under the heading “Factors
Affecting Future Results” on the Investors page of ExxonMobil’s website
at exxonmobil.com.
About ExxonMobil
ExxonMobil, the largest publicly traded international energy company,
uses technology and innovation to help meet the world’s growing energy
needs. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading inventory of resources, is
among the largest refiners and marketers of petroleum products and its
chemical company is one of the largest in the world. For more
information, visit www.exxonmobil.com
or follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/exxonmobil.
About Synthetic Genomics
Synthetic Genomics Inc. is a leader in the field of synthetic biology,
advancing genomics to better life. Synthetic Genomics applies its
intellectual property in this rapidly evolving field to design and build
biological systems solving global sustainability challenges. Synthetic
Genomics’ core technology enables two connected genome-writing
businesses: engineering advantaged cell platforms and printing
biological components. The company’s subsidiary, SGI-DNA, is
revolutionizing science and medicine by automating next-generation
genomic solutions for life sciences. Synthetic Genomics applies its
integrated synthetic biology and engineering capabilities to create and
commercialize novel solutions and transform existing products. Synthetic
Genomics is reinventing bio-based production by improving existing
production systems and developing novel, optimized production hosts. The
company develops its products and solutions, typically in partnership
with leading global organizations, across a variety of industries
including sustainable bio-fuels, sustainable crops, nutritional
supplements, vaccines, biotherapeutics and transplantable organs. More
information is available at www.syntheticgenomics.com.