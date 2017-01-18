|
Meet The Chinese Company That Wants To Be The Intel Of Personalized Medicine
1/18/2017 7:25:08 AM
In 1999, the first fully sequenced human genome cost roughly $3 billion to complete. By 2007, the cost had decreased to a couple of million dollars, and today it is around $1,000. BGI, a Shenzhen-based company, thinks it can drive the cost down to $200.
Its confidence is not misplaced. BGI has already invested hundreds of millions of dollars, and is at the forefront of a technology revolution known as Next Generation Sequencing (NextGen), which allows genomics testing to be done at a scale and speed that was previously impossible.
comments powered by