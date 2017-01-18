908 Devices Release: Company Strengthens Life Science Leadership Team And Unveils Transformational Advancements To ZipChip

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--908 Devices, a pioneer of purpose-built analytical devices for chemical and biomolecule analysis, today announced significant product enhancements for ZipChipTM, an innovative system that provides high-quality separation capabilities as a front-end for mass spectrometry (MS). An integrated autosampler, built-in chip recognition intelligence and application specific assay kits are being released to radically improve process efficiencies for automated sample analysis within the biopharma industry. To keep pace with a growing user base, and further fuel growth and expansion, 908 Devices announces the appointment of industry veteran Trent Basarsky, PhD, as Vice President and GM of its life science vertical.

“As we look to celebrate our five-year anniversary, it is important that we continue to strengthen the company’s leadership and enhance the expertise in each of our market verticals. The life science market is a critical part of our growth strategy as we believe our technologies can help researchers keep pace with rising analytical demands and their desires for faster, more accessible, and informative data,” said Dr. Kevin Knopp, CEO and Co-Founder, 908 Devices. “As a result, we’re not only enhancing our ZipChip platform but also growing our team to support and serve our customers.”

Dr. Basarsky brings more than 20 years of commercial life science business and market experience from high-growth companies, including ProteinSimple, Molecular Devices, Zephyrus Biosciences and other top-tier emerging life science entities. “I have been a long-time fan of 908 Devices and couldn’t be more enthusiastic to join this talented and dedicated team. There are tremendous opportunities for our unique technology, such as the ZipChip platform, in the life science market and I’m ecstatic to be working closely with the team to push this segment to its fullest potential,” said Dr. Basarsky.

Next Generation ZipChip Platform Transforms Process Efficiency

ZipChip uses integrated microfluidic technology to prepare, separate and electrospray biological samples directly into traditional MS instruments. The release of the ZipChip Autosampler, designed specifically for biopharma samples, transforms time-consuming sample runs into fast, high-quality analysis. Using intelligence enabled workflow solutions users simply insert the appropriate chip based on the application – ZipChip HS for small molecule and peptide mapping, or ZipChip HR for intact large molecules. Samples are loaded automatically from vials or 96-well plates, with users achieving complete separations in three minutes, vastly increasing productivity.

The chips are the heart of the ZipChip platform. Both ZipChip HR and ZipChip HS have been enhanced with an onboard intelligence system that identifies the loaded chip type prior to analysis. This enables the automatic configuration of sample methods unique to each chip and tracks operational parameters. The enhanced platform alerts users when it is time to load a new chip.

Further fueling efficiency, three application specific assay kits are also being introduced. The ZipChip Antibody Kit, Peptide Kit, and Metabolite Kit are assay kits purpose built for critical biopharma sample types. All kits are manufactured, packaged and shipped under the ISO 9001:2015 certified quality system and are method optimized for the highest quality results, while adding user convenience and minimizing chemical waste.

Award Winning Technology

Since the launch of ZipChip in March 2016, the innovative system has received three prestigious industry awards that recognize innovation and technological prowess in the field of analytical sciences. ZipChip was among The Scientist’s Top 10 Innovations, which recognizes newly released products having the biggest impact on research throughout the Life Science industry. After awarding 908 Devices’ flagship product M908TM a spot in the Analytical Test category in 2015, R&D Magazine recognized ZipChip as a winner of the 2016 R&D 100 Awards. Often referred to as the “Oscars of Invention,” this award has been recognizing excellence in innovation for more than 50 years. The Analytical Scientist also named ZipChip to its Top 15 innovations of 2016, which recognizes the top advances across all of analytical science.

“Feedback from top biopharma companies has driven these developments that dramatically extend the capabilities and productivity improvements that the ZipChip platform provides,” said Dr. Gary Paul, Commercial Leader for Life Sciences, 908 Devices. “We are honored to be recognized by these organizations for our achievements thus far, and look forward to the opportunity to further develop our Life Science portfolio.”

About 908 Devices

908 Devices is democratizing chemical analysis by way of mass spectrometry, offering point-of-need chemical and biomolecule analysis devices ranging from rugged, handheld chemical detection tools to compact, tiny footprint analyzers and fast separation devices. These purpose-built and user-centric devices serve a range of industries including safety and security, life sciences, oil & gas, and other applied markets. 908 Devices is headquartered in the heart of Boston’s innovation district where they research, design and manufacture innovative products based on High Pressure Mass SpectrometryTM (HPMS).