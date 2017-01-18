908 Devices Release: Company Strengthens Life Science Leadership Team And Unveils Transformational Advancements To ZipChip

Life Sciences Veteran Trent Basarsky, PhD, joins company as Vice
President and GM of its Life Science vertical; Award-winning ZipChip
product continues to empower biopharma analysis
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--908
Devices, a pioneer of purpose-built analytical devices for chemical
and biomolecule analysis, today announced significant product
enhancements for ZipChipTM,
an innovative system that provides high-quality separation
capabilities as a front-end for mass spectrometry (MS). An integrated
autosampler, built-in chip recognition intelligence and application
specific assay kits are being released to radically improve process
efficiencies for automated sample analysis within the biopharma
industry. To keep pace with a growing user base, and further fuel growth
and expansion, 908 Devices announces the appointment of industry veteran
Trent Basarsky, PhD, as Vice President and GM of its life science
vertical.
“As we look to celebrate our five-year anniversary, it is important that
we continue to strengthen the company’s leadership and enhance the
expertise in each of our market verticals. The life science market is a
critical part of our growth strategy as we believe our technologies can
help researchers keep pace with rising analytical demands and their
desires for faster, more accessible, and informative data,” said Dr.
Kevin Knopp, CEO and Co-Founder, 908 Devices. “As a result, we’re not
only enhancing our ZipChip platform but also growing our team to support
and serve our customers.”
Dr. Basarsky brings more than 20 years of commercial life science
business and market experience from high-growth companies, including
ProteinSimple, Molecular Devices, Zephyrus Biosciences and other
top-tier emerging life science entities. “I have been a long-time fan of
908 Devices and couldn’t be more enthusiastic to join this talented and
dedicated team. There are tremendous opportunities for our unique
technology, such as the ZipChip platform, in the life science market and
I’m ecstatic to be working closely with the team to push this segment to
its fullest potential,” said Dr. Basarsky.
Next Generation ZipChip Platform Transforms Process Efficiency
ZipChip uses integrated microfluidic technology to prepare,
separate and electrospray biological samples directly into traditional
MS instruments. The release of the ZipChip Autosampler, designed
specifically for biopharma samples, transforms time-consuming sample
runs into fast, high-quality analysis. Using intelligence enabled
workflow solutions users simply insert the appropriate chip based on the
application – ZipChip HS for small molecule and peptide mapping, or
ZipChip HR for intact large molecules. Samples are loaded automatically
from vials or 96-well plates, with users achieving complete separations
in three minutes, vastly increasing productivity.
The chips are the heart of the ZipChip platform. Both ZipChip HR and
ZipChip HS have been enhanced with an onboard intelligence system that
identifies the loaded chip type prior to analysis. This enables the
automatic configuration of sample methods unique to each chip and tracks
operational parameters. The enhanced platform alerts users when it is
time to load a new chip.
Further fueling efficiency, three application specific assay kits are
also being introduced. The ZipChip Antibody Kit, Peptide Kit, and
Metabolite Kit are assay kits purpose built for critical biopharma
sample types. All kits are manufactured, packaged and shipped under the
ISO 9001:2015 certified quality system and are method optimized for the
highest quality results, while adding user convenience and minimizing
chemical waste.
Award Winning Technology
Since the launch of ZipChip in March 2016, the innovative system has
received three prestigious industry awards that recognize innovation and
technological prowess in the field of analytical sciences. ZipChip was
among The Scientist’s Top
10 Innovations, which recognizes newly released products having the
biggest impact on research throughout the Life Science industry. After
awarding 908 Devices’ flagship product M908TM
a spot in the Analytical Test category in 2015, R&D Magazine
recognized ZipChip as a winner of the 2016 R&D
100 Awards. Often referred to as the “Oscars of Invention,” this
award has been recognizing excellence in innovation for more than 50
years. The Analytical Scientist also named ZipChip to its Top
15 innovations of 2016, which recognizes the top advances across all
of analytical science.
“Feedback from top biopharma companies has driven these developments
that dramatically extend the capabilities and productivity improvements
that the ZipChip platform provides,” said Dr. Gary Paul, Commercial
Leader for Life Sciences, 908 Devices. “We are honored to be recognized
by these organizations for our achievements thus far, and look forward
to the opportunity to further develop our Life Science portfolio.”
About 908 Devices
908
Devices is democratizing chemical analysis by way of mass
spectrometry, offering point-of-need chemical and biomolecule analysis
devices ranging from rugged, handheld chemical detection tools to
compact, tiny footprint analyzers and fast separation devices. These
purpose-built and user-centric devices serve a range of industries
including safety and security, life sciences, oil & gas, and other
applied markets. 908 Devices is headquartered in the heart of Boston’s
innovation district where they research, design and manufacture
innovative products based on High Pressure Mass SpectrometryTM (HPMS).