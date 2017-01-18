Promenade Software Release: Company Launches MedISAO – Sharing Cybersecurity Information Within The Medical Device Community

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Promenade Software, Inc. is proud to announce the launch of MedISAO, an
Information Sharing and Analysis Organization dedicated to improving the
cybersecurity of Medical Devices through education, awareness and
advocacy. MedISAO (www.medisao.com)
provides a community for medical device manufacturers and service
providers, to collaborate and distribute information about cybersecurity
threats and vulnerabilities that may affect the integrity and security
of their devices.
Individuals and companies that are involved in design, manufacturing, or
support of medical devices are welcome to join MedISAO. Members receive
ongoing cybersecurity risk and threat information, allowing them to
proactively address vulnerabilities before device safety is impacted.
Participation is for experts and novices. The community will help
evaluate vulnerabilities, share applicable response approaches, and
promote best practices.
Daniel Beard, Director of MedISAO, is a security expert with years of
experience in the field. Daniel holds a B.S. in Computer Science from
the University of California, Irvine. He is passionate about security
and heavily involved with the security community. As Vice President of
Technology for Promenade Software, Inc., he has designed premarket
cybersecurity solutions and is excited to be involved in postmarket
vigilance.
“As medical devices become connected to networks, mobile platforms,
and the cloud, security becomes paramount. Cybersecurity vulnerabilities
create risks for patients and the community,” Daniel said. “As
Director of MedISAO, I am committed to helping preserve patient safety
and trust.”
MedISAO is a registered ISAO providing compliance with the FDA's
guidance in the Postmarket Management of Cybersecurity in Medical
Devices. As such, member information is treated as Protected Critical
Infrastructure Information, shielded from release. If an active
participant of MedISAO discovers cybersecurity vulnerabilities
postmarket, they will be exempt from the reporting requirements under 21
CFR part 806, provided the threat is remediated within the required
timeline, and no serious adverse events have occurred.
About Promenade Software, Inc.
Promenade Software, Inc. provides contract Software Development and
Postmarket services for medical devices. Our engineers have expertise
from low-level firmware to applications, mobile apps, and cloud
services. From implementation of premarket cybersecurity to ongoing
postmarket security maintenance, Promenade Software is dedicated to the
continued effort of increasing medical device security and safety. For
more information, visit www.promenadesoftware.com.