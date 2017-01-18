 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

3 Medical Device Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates



1/18/2017 6:55:08 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
As we are fast approaching the day when the new president will disclose his final plan to replace the Affordable Care Act and propose his "insurance for everybody" strategy, the nation is clearly divided into ‘we need’ and ‘don’t need’ camps for the existing healthcare policy.

Amid all this, one thing is pretty clear. The republican win has ensured a great victory for the entire medical device industry as the likely revocation of the 2.3% medical device excise tax is going to be a big bonus for both the behemoths and small players.

According to the medical device trade association, AdvaMed, the entire MedTech fraternity is looking forward to the new policymakers who will be working on improving the FDA regulatory process, repeal the medical device tax, and ensure that the coverage process allows patients access to the latest innovations.

Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 