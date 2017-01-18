|
3 Medical Device Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates
1/18/2017 6:55:08 AM
As we are fast approaching the day when the new president will disclose his final plan to replace the Affordable Care Act and propose his "insurance for everybody" strategy, the nation is clearly divided into ‘we need’ and ‘don’t need’ camps for the existing healthcare policy.
Amid all this, one thing is pretty clear. The republican win has ensured a great victory for the entire medical device industry as the likely revocation of the 2.3% medical device excise tax is going to be a big bonus for both the behemoths and small players.
According to the medical device trade association, AdvaMed, the entire MedTech fraternity is looking forward to the new policymakers who will be working on improving the FDA regulatory process, repeal the medical device tax, and ensure that the coverage process allows patients access to the latest innovations.
