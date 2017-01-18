 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Medtronic (MDT) Vet Nabs $1.2 Million to Bring Consumer-Centric Diabetes Management Device to Market



1/18/2017 6:49:05 AM

Stillwater, Minnesota-based POPS! Diabetes Care has raised more than $1.2 million to bring what Lonny Stormo, CEO and cofounder of the business, believes is a more consumer-focused approach to a diabetes management device to market.

Stormo, a 30-year veteran of Medtronic, confirmed the Form D filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission in a phone interview this week and noted that POPS! raised $500,000 last year. The company’s mobile device, integrated onto the back of a smartphone, takes a blood sample and delivers a blood-glucose reading through a companion app with less pain and in fewer steps than rival devices, Stormo claimed. He said the company planned to submit an application for 510(k) clearance of the device to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration later this year.

Read at MedCity News


