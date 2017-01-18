 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Valeant (VRX): Is Bausch & Lomb The Next To Fall?



1/18/2017 6:31:41 AM

Many commentators talk about Bausch & Lomb like it is the bedrock of Valeant (NYSE:VRX), but this narrative is misleading. While B&L isn't as bad as some of Valeant's other segments, it is still a relatively weak business and not immune from the continuous decline of the Valeant portfolio.

I believe Bausch & Lomb will be an area of weakness going forward. The growth in the 3rd quarter of 2016 may be an anomaly, and the segment may disappoint in the 4th quarter and onwards into 2017.

Read at Seeking Alpha


