Adaptive PCR, A New Powerful Technique To Speed Up Genetic Analysis, Vanderbilt University Reveals



1/18/2017 6:27:47 AM

Researchers at Vanderbilt University have developed a new way of performing PCR (polymerase chain reaction), or amplifying DNA so there’s enough of it to perform genetic analysis. The technique is called adaptive PCR and it relies on using only left-handed DNA (L-DNA), which is the mirror of normal DNA, to help regulate and monitor PCR. PCR is currently a fragile process that can be impeded by inexact sample preparation and environmental conditions. Having a way of continuously monitoring and guiding the process can lead to faster and cheaper results from genetic analysis and reduce the size of the machines used.

