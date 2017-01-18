|
Graphene Temporary Tattoo Tracks Vital Signs, University of Texas Reveals
1/18/2017 6:23:44 AM
IEEE Spectrum is reporting that researchers, Deji Akinwande and Nanshu Lu at the University of Texas at Austin, have developed a bio-integrated health sensor that can be applied to the skin like a temporary “tattoo” to take measurements of vitals signs. Utilizing graphene, the tattoo has a significantly smaller form factor than conventional sensor equipment. It is graphene’s unique characteristics that lends the material to the flexible electronic tattoo. Its one atom thick structure allows it to be flexible enough to move with the skin while its mechanical resilience allows it to withstand damage from the stretching and compression the tattoo would undergo. Plus, being conductive makes it a perfect material for a minimalist and non-invasive vitals monitoring system.
