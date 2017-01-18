 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Pfizer (PFE) CEO: What Trump Doesn't Understand About Pharma



1/18/2017 6:22:54 AM

Pfizer CEO Ian Read has an unusual solution for problem of high drug prices.

"We need to pay more for medicine so we can develop more good medicine, so we can drive, through competition, lower costs," Read said Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

This raise-prices-so-we-can-lower-prices concept was Read's response to a question about how the drug industry should react to President-elect Donald Trump's promise to "bring down drug prices." He told Time magazine in December, "I don't like what's happened with drug prices."

Read at CNBC
Read at STAT


CNBC
STAT
   

