 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

15 Women Leading Biotech In Europe



1/18/2017 6:20:17 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
After listing the key people to meet in the biotech hotspots of Munich and the Golden Triangle, we looked for women who are particularly successful in biotech across the continent. The industry has been accused of having a big problem with sexism and, as we’ve written about in the wake of the JP Morgan party incident, there is still a significant gender gap. Despite the apparent resistance to women’s leadership, here are 15 women calling the shots in European biotech.

Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 