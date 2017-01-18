|
15 Women Leading Biotech In Europe
1/18/2017 6:20:17 AM
After listing the key people to meet in the biotech hotspots of Munich and the Golden Triangle, we looked for women who are particularly successful in biotech across the continent. The industry has been accused of having a big problem with sexism and, as we’ve written about in the wake of the JP Morgan party incident, there is still a significant gender gap. Despite the apparent resistance to women’s leadership, here are 15 women calling the shots in European biotech.
comments powered by