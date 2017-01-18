 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
How This Israeli Biotech Could be a Threat to Celgene (CELG)



1/18/2017 6:15:08 AM

Can-Fite Biopharma is an advanced clinical stage drug development company located in Israel.

Can-Fite is currently developing a psoriasis drug in Phase III trials which compares well to Otezla at weeks 24-32.

Celgene should buy Can-Fite in order to gain access to a couple of very promising candidates, and as an insurance policy for Otezla.

