How This Israeli Biotech Could be a Threat to
Celgene
(
CELG
)
1/18/2017 6:15:08 AM
Can-Fite Biopharma is an advanced clinical stage drug development company located in Israel.
Can-Fite is currently developing a psoriasis drug in Phase III trials which compares well to Otezla at weeks 24-32.
Celgene should buy Can-Fite in order to gain access to a couple of very promising candidates, and as an insurance policy for Otezla.
Read at
Seeking Alpha
