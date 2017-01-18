|
2017 Could be These 5 Biotechs' Breakout Year
1/18/2017 6:10:50 AM
The healthcare sector's drop in the past year means that investors can buy many healthcare stocks on sale, including these five stocks. All five could experience explosive growth in 2017, and they are trading at share prices that are below 2016's peak.
Read on to find out if now is the right time to add Exact Sciences, Kite Pharma, Illumina, GW Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics to your portfolio.
No. 1: Game-changing new screening test
Exact Sciences is changing how millions of older Americans get screened for colon cancer, and that's creating a multibillion-dollar opportunity for investors.
