|
Why Celgene (CELG) Could be Considered Risky Because of Donald Trump
1/18/2017 6:08:04 AM
If biotech investors were hoping that the election of Donald Trump as the next president of the United States would mean an end to the risk of drug price controls, they might be mistaken.
During a press conference last week, Trump called out drug companies for "getting away with murder" in terms of drug prices, and his jawboning on drug prices could mean that companies marketing expensive medicines, including Celgene Corp., could find themselves in Trump's crosshairs in 2017.
Digging into the details
Revlimid is widely used in first- and second-line multiple myeloma treatment, and it represents about 60% of Celgene's revenue.
comments powered by