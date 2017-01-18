|
Ophthotech (OPHT) Slashes 80% of Workforce After Clinical Trial Failures
1/18/2017 5:51:28 AM
Ophthotech restated today that it will slash its workforce by approximately 80% during the first half of this year, and for the first time estimated the financial effect of the cuts, a month after disclosing the failure of its Fovista® (pegpleranib) in two Phase III trials assessing the macular degeneration candidate in a combination therapy.
“The Company expects to realize estimated annualized cost savings from the reduction in personnel in the range of $25 million to $30 million starting in the third quarter of 2017,” Ophthotech said in a regulatory filing.
In the filing, Ophthotech also said it will incur approximately $14.4 million of pretax charges during the first and second quarters of 2017 related to the job cuts, of which approximately $13.8 million is expected to result in future cash expenditures.
