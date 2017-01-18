 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Is Donald Trump Celgene (CELG)'s Biggest Risk in 2017?



1/18/2017 5:43:38 AM

If biotech investors were hoping that the election of Donald Trump as the next president of the United States would mean an end to the risk of drug price controls, they might be mistaken.

During a press conference last week, Trump called out drug companies for "getting away with murder" in terms of drug prices, and his jawboning on drug prices could mean that companies marketing expensive medicines, including Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG), could find themselves in Trump's crosshairs in 2017.

Read at Motley Fool


