Embattled Theranos Forms New Advisory Board of Biotech Experts

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Theranos, Inc. announced today that engineering and biomedical device
design experts have joined the company’s newly created Technology
Advisory Board (TAB), a counterpart to the Science and Medical Advisory
Board formed last year.
Dr. Channing Robertson and Howie Rosen will co-lead the board of
academics, executives and entrepreneurs. Four of them are members of the
National Academy of Engineering, a part of the National Academy of
Sciences.
The eight-member TAB has had full access to Theranos’ proprietary
technologies, associated data and team members. The board will work
alongside Theranos’ leadership and internal research and development
teams in various areas, including advising the company on peer-reviewed
publication submissions and on presentations at scientific meetings.
“We are pleased to have the opportunity to convene these leaders in
engineering from academia and industry,” Robertson said. “They
share our belief in the potential for the miniLab, and we look forward
to leveraging their expertise as the company works towards bringing the
miniLab to primary care settings.”
The TAB’s mandate encompasses:
-
Reviewing specific Theranos technology initiatives associated with
product development, design and deployment.
-
Interacting directly with Theranos technology and product development
teams.
-
Sharing Theranos’ technologies through peer review publications and
presentations.
-
Evaluating target markets for relevance to Theranos’ technologies.
-
Proposing and assessing new technologies related to Theranos’ core
business.
Robertson, a professor emeritus at Stanford University, said TAB members
joined the board after examining the miniLab and meeting with Theranos
researchers, engineers and scientists.
Rosen, a business executive and independent consultant, said those
interested in the TAB were given complete access to volumes of data.
“The miniLab platform has tremendous promise, as demonstrated by the
device architecture and data presented at the American Association for
Clinical Chemistry last year. The TAB is looking forward to working with
the company on its technologies and product development efforts,” Rosen
said.
The TAB members are:
-
Dr. Channing Robertson, the Ruth G. and William K. Bowes
Professor (Emeritus) in the School of Engineering, Stanford
University. He served as chairman of the Department of Chemical
Engineering and as senior associate dean for Faculty and Academic
Affairs in the School of Engineering. He is a Founding Fellow of the
American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering.
-
Howie Rosen, CEO of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., a
specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and
commercialization of innovative sublingual therapies. He is a lecturer
in the Department of Chemical Engineering at Stanford University, and
a lecturer in management at the Stanford Graduate School of Business.
Formerly, he was President of ALZA Corporation, a member of the
Johnson & Johnson family of companies. He is a Fellow of the American
Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering and a member of the
National Academy of Engineering.
-
Dr. Harvey Blanch, Merck professor (Emeritus) of Biochemical
Engineering at the University of California, Berkeley, where he served
as chairman of the Department of Chemical Engineering. He also is a
senior faculty scientist at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.
He is a member of the National Academy of Engineering. He is also a
Founding Fellow of the American Institute for Medical and Biological
Engineering.
-
Dr. John Moalli, acting head of product at Theranos, and a
Principal at Exponent. Dr. Moalli is a materials scientist, and
consults with companies on issues related to product design and
development, failure analysis, reliability and intellectual property.
Dr. Moalli also is an award-winning lecturer at Stanford University.
-
Dr. Allen Northrup, co-founder of Cepheid, a leading molecular
diagnostics company, former Principal Engineer Lawrence Livermore
National Laboratory, and co-founder of Microfluidic Systems. Currently
he is co-founder and CEO of MIODx, a pioneer in molecular diagnostics
and biomarker discovery. He leads the company’s commercialization of
technologies from the San Francisco VA Medical Center and
immuno-sequencing-based diagnostics for cancer and infectious diseases
from the University of California - San Francisco Medical Center. He
is a fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, and a member of the
National Academy of Engineering.
-
Clint Ostrander, former CEO and president of Kozio Inc., which
provides in-system diagnostics and functional test software for
electronic products. He worked as a scientific medical researcher at
Stanford University and was founder and CEO of Trace Analytical, where
he developed and patented the company’s core technology, reduction gas
detection.
-
Dr. Norbert Pelc, Professor of Bioengineering and Radiology and
Chair of Bioengineering at Stanford University. He served on the first
National Advisory Council of the National Institute of Biomedical
Imaging and Bioengineering of the NIH, and is a Fellow of the American
Association of Physicists in Medicine, the International Society for
Magnetic Resonance in Medicine, American Institute of Medical and
Biological Engineering and SPIE. He is a member of the National
Academy of Engineering.
-
Dr. Mark Prausnitz, Regents’ Professor and J. Erskine Love Jr.
Chair in chemical and biomolecular engineering at the Georgia
Institute of Technology with an adjunct faculty appointment at Emory
University School of Medicine. He has co-founded and served on the
boards of multiple companies, including Clearside Biomedical, which is
developing drug therapies for ocular diseases. He has published more
than 230 research articles in leading scientific journals. He is a
Fellow of the American Institute for Medical and Biological
Engineering.
About Theranos
Founded in 2003 by Elizabeth Holmes, Theranos, Inc. is a health
technology company headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif. Its proprietary
miniLab platform is designed to enable earlier disease detection and
intervention by facilitating low- cost small-sample collection, testing,
and rapid communication of diagnostic information in distributed
settings. To learn more about Theranos, visit www.theranos.com.