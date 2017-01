Allergan (AGN) Coughs Up $15 Million for Failing to Disclose Merger Talks With Actavis (ACT)

A unit of Botox maker Allergan Plc (AGN.N) will pay a $15 million penalty and admit to wrongdoing, after U.S. regulators on Tuesday accused the unit of failing to disclose 2014 merger talks with Actavis, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said.In a statement on Tuesday, the SEC said that the disclosure failures occurred in the months after the company received a tender offer from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (VRX.TO) and co-bidder Pershing Square Capital Management, the hedge fund run by Bill Ackman.Allergan resisted a seven month-long hostile pursuit by Ackman and Valeant, and in November 2014 announced it had accepted a $66 billion takeover bid from Actavis.