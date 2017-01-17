Protagen AG Release: The German National Center For Tumor Diseases (NCT) Heidelberg And Company Investigate Responsiveness To Checkpoint Inhibitors In Melanoma

HEIDELBERG, Germany & DORTMUND, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The German National Center for Tumor Diseases (NCT) Heidelberg and
Protagen AG today announced a collaboration to utilize Protagen’s SeroTag®
technology to identify biomarkers that predict therapy responsiveness
and the detection of immune-related adverse events (irAEs) in melanoma
patients treated with checkpoint inhibitors.
Checkpoint inhibitors offer great potential for the treatment of many
indications, including melanoma. Yet, only a subset of patients respond
favorably to such treatment and it is not currently possible to predict
who will benefit from the therapy in clinical routine. In addition,
checkpoint inhibitors also trigger immune-related Adverse Events (irAEs)
and even the onset of autoimmune diseases. Through this collaboration,
Protagen and NCT will utilize Protagen's proprietary immune system
profiling platform to predict response, monitor patients and detect
immune related adverse events.
PD Dr. Jessica Hassel from the DermatoOncologic department of the
Department of Dermatology and the NCT commented: “Checkpoint inhibitors
offer exciting potential to cure cancer patients. However, at least half
of the patients with a metastasized melanoma do not benefit long-term.
Response rates can be increased via combination therapies such as a
combination of ipilimumab and nivolumab, but such combinations also
significantly increase the risk of suffering from sometimes serious
irAEs, which have prevalence as high as 60% in these patients. To
overcome the challenges posed by irAEs and to better select the
appropriate therapy for each patient, we must learn more about the
immune system status of these patients in general and their production
of specific autoantibodies. Utilizing Protagen’s SeroTag®
platform enables this insight and we look forward to this collaboration.”
Dr. Peter Schulz-Knappe, Protagen’s Chief Scientific Officer, added:
“Our unique SeroTag® technology has already proven that it
can be used to define homogeneous patient subgroups in autoimmune
diseases with the potential to predict treatment response. Based on the
link between immuno-oncology and autoimmune disease, it is a natural
extension to apply our profiling approach to checkpoint inhibitors to
address some of the most challenging questions in this field. We feel
privileged that Dr. Hassel and the NCT share this view and we are
excited about our collaboration.”
About the National Center for Tumor Diseases (NCT)
The National Center for Tumor Diseases (NCT) Heidelberg is a joint
institution of the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), Heidelberg
University Hospital and German Cancer Aid. The NCT's goal is to link
promising approaches from cancer research with patient care from
diagnosis to treatment, aftercare and prevention. The interdisciplinary
tumor outpatient clinic is the central element of the NCT. Here the
patients benefit from an individual treatment plan prepared in a timely
manner in interdisciplinary expert tumor boards. Participation in
clinical studies provides access to innovative biomarker strategies and
therapies. The NCT thereby acts as a pioneering platform that translates
novel research results from the laboratory into clinical practice. The
NCT also cooperates with self-help groups and supports them in their
work. Since 2015, a second site for the NCT beside Heidelberg has been
under development in Dresden.
About Protagen – Diagnostics Differentiated
Headquartered in Dortmund Germany, Protagen specializes in Pharma
development services and novel companion diagnostics, in the field of
immuno-oncology and autoimmune disease.
Protagen uses its proprietary SeroTag® biomarker discovery
platform to identify valuable biomarkers that support Pharma development
and its NavigAID products to personalize treatment with targeted
therapies. With state-of-the-art bioscience techniques, extensive
scientific expertise and a broad patent portfolio, Protagen is expanding
its own pipeline of critically informative biomarkers and collaborates
with other organizations to commercialize valuable tools for better
personalized treatment strategies for cancer and autoimmune disease
patients.
For more information, please visit www.protagen.com.