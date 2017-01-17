ProclaRx Release: Company Presented Technology And Business Updates At Medtech Showcase In San Francisco

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 10 at the Medtech Showcase held in conjunction with the 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, ProclaRx CEO, Dr. Joseph D. Kittle, Jr., spoke to pharmaceutical leaders and public and private investors about the transformative technology developed by ProclaRx to break down and destroy biofilms.

Biofilms are a physical barrier which protect bacteria and prevent antibiotics and the body's immune system from eradicating chronic infections. Infections with biofilms are associated with conditions, such as those found in advanced wound care, chronic draining ear infections, and CVID sinusitis. They are highly resistant to antibiotics and have a significant ability to evade normal defenses against bacteria. Recurrent infections and antibiotic resistance is a major clinical and public health problem, with bacterial biofilms implicated in more than 80% of infections.

"ProclaRx is committed to improving the treatment of patients suffering from advanced bacterial infections," says Nick Henderson, Chairman, ProclaRx. "The Medtech Showcase provided an excellent forum to share ProclaRx's technology and business progress with biotech and pharmaceutical industry leaders."

Established in 2014, ProclaRx and its staff of experienced scientists are committed to eliminating the causes of countless chronic and recurrent human infections. The Ohio-based company prides itself on developing and commercializing anti-infective technologies, with the goal of eliminating biofilms and helping cure diseases. With $6.5 million invested to-date, ProclaRx is seeking additional strategic partners to help further its continued efforts to develop multiple innovative therapeutics for patients suffering from serious bacterial infections.

About ProclaRx:

ProclaRx is a biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for patients suffering from serious bacterial infections. ProclaRx has a breakthrough discovery that inhibits and prevents bacterial biofilms. Lead indications include advanced wound care, chronic suppurative otitis media, and CVID sinusitis.

