Actuated Medical Release: Growing Technology Advancements Fuel Need For Increased Customer Support

BELLEFONTE, Pa., Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Maureen L. Mulvihill, President and CEO of Actuated Medical, Inc.(AMI) announces the addition of 6 senior sales leaders to support the nationwide sales launch of the TubeClear® System. These sales leaders were formerly part of the top producers for a recently acquired medical device company. Repeatedly recognized for their performance, they have a proven track record of exceeding customer expectations and establishing relationships with key customer constituencies.



"I have the great confidence that these Sales Leaders. Not only will they assist health care organizations in more effectively and efficiently clearing clogs in feeding and decompression tubes, but they will also be able connect with clinicians to identify new clinical needs. We are always looking for the next device to develop that improves patient outcomes and these leaders will be our eyes and ears with our customers," says Mulvihill.



Using patented technology platforms, AMI develops medical devices that have unmet clinical needs in targeted markets. AMI has multiple devices in development that have been funded using non-equity capital (e.g., Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) funds). For each technology, the goal is to develop devices for acquisition by a strategic buyer or private equity group. AMI's first product, the TubeClear System is already FDA cleared and is building sales revenue to attract a technology acquisition.



The sales representatives along with Joseph Kroll, Director Clinical Education, will support TubeClear System customers nationwide. "These sales leaders understand the challenges faced by the nursing staff and nutritional support specialists. They are passionate about not only expanding the TubeClear System's usage, but also about improving patient outcomes," says Kroll.



About Actuated Medical, Inc.



Actuated Medical Inc. is committed to improving patient outcomes by designing the next generation of innovative and advanced medical devices through continuous improvement and innovative solutions.



US-based Actuated Medical develops, and manufactures minimally invasive medical devices to enhance clinical care and deliver positive patient outcomes. Actuated Medical a certified women-owned business located in Bellefonte, PA and is ISO 13485:2003 certified. Additional information can be found at www.actuatedmedical.com and www.TubeClear.com.

PRLog ID: www.prlog.org/12613195

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growing-technology-advancements-fuel-need-for-increased-customer-support-300390875.html

SOURCE Actuated Medical, Inc.