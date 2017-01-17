|
CloudHealth Genomics Release: Company Launches Liquid Biopsy for Very Early China Screening
1/17/2017 11:43:51 AM
January 17, 2017 -- Shanghai's CloudHealth Genomics has launched HealthySeq, a whole genome next generation sequencing (NGS)-based liquid biopsy for healthy individuals. The test establishes a genomic baseline when a person is healthy, facilitating early diagnosis for cancer in later life. Using the results, doctors can stratify the patients for predisposition to disease, screen them regularly and identify the most effective precision therapies.
