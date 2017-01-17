City of Hope Release: Company Sets New Goal for Type 1 Diabetes Cure

More than $50 million in private funding aims to cure type 1 diabetes
in six years
DUARTE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A cure for Type 1 diabetes (T1D) in six years is the new goal of City of
Hope’s Diabetes and Metabolism Research Institute. Through the
generosity of the Wanek family and gifts from anonymous donors, the
institution will be able to devote more than $50 million over the next
six years to an innovative research effort that seeks to find a cure for
T1D.
“It continues today as physicians and
scientists gain systemic understanding of diabetes as a complex,
multifaceted disease.”
The family’s gift will establish the Wanek
Family Project for Type 1 Diabetes at City of Hope.
City of Hope, which has a long
and groundbreaking history in diabetes, conducted research that led
to the development of synthetic human insulin by Arthur
D. Riggs, Ph.D., in 1978. Insulin is still used today by an
estimated 1.5 million Americans with type 1 diabetes (T1D), and 27
million with type 2 diabetes (T2D).
Funding for this transformative research is being led by a gift from the
Wanek family, who founded and currently owns Ashley Furniture
Industries, the world’s largest home furniture manufacturer. The project
will create a series of highly-focused programs based at City of Hope
that will use an integrated approach to curing T1D, including
immunotherapy approaches, as well as research into beta cell
transplantation and preventing the body from rejecting those insulin
secreting cells.
“City of Hope is best positioned to take on this challenge,” said Robert
W. Stone, president and chief executive officer of City of Hope.
“This is thanks to our 40-year institutional legacy of pioneering
treatment and research advances in diabetes.
“City of Hope is extremely grateful for the Wanek family’s significant
gift that will enable the institution to forward type 1 diabetes
research, the results of which will have worldwide impact,” Stone added.
“We invite others to join the Wanek family and City of Hope as we
continue to move even closer to a cure for type 1 diabetes.”
“City of Hope scientists’ research has revolutionized the understanding
and treatment of diabetes,” said Todd Wanek, CEO of Ashley Furniture,
speaking on behalf of his family. “It continues today as physicians and
scientists gain systemic understanding of diabetes as a complex,
multifaceted disease.
“Our family is extremely confident that City of Hope is the institution
that will find a cure for the more than 1 million Americans who battle
type 1 diabetes disease every day,” Wanek said.
City of Hope’s goal to cure T1D will focus on three core areas that are
crucial in treating both types of diabetes:
-
Immune modulation – Research is already underway at City of
Hope to unlock the immune system’s role in diabetes, including T cell
modulation and stem cell-based therapies that may reverse the
autoimmune attack on islet cells in the pancreas, which is the cause
of T1D. City of Hope’s Bart
Roep, Ph.D., previously worked at Leiden University Medical Center
in the Netherlands, where he was instrumental in launching a phase 1
clinical trial for a vaccine that aims to spur the immune system to
fight, and possibly cure, T1D. Plans are developing for a larger,
phase 2 trial to launch in the future at City of Hope.
-
Beta cell expansion and replacement – Type 1 and Type 2
diabetes both develop due to the dysfunction and demise of insulin
secreting beta cells. Researchers will work to improve methods of
boosting and replacing beta cells, as well as imaging them, to
encourage long-term survival, said Fouad
R. Kandeel, M.D., Ph.D., professor and chair, Department of
Clinical Diabetes, Endocrinology & Metabolism, chair, Department of
Translational Research and Cellular Therapeutics; director, Islet Cell
Transplant Program and associate director, Diabetes & Metabolism
Research Institute. The Wanek Family Project studies will derive new
innovations to correct the beta cell dysfunction in diabetes.
-
Preventing diabetes complications – Both T1D and T2D are
associated with similar complications such as accelerated heart,
kidney, neural and eye diseases that greatly increase morbidity and
mortality rates. Scientists will work on intervening at the genetic
level to reverse complications and seeking ways to predict the
development of complications in order to prevent them from occurring.
Distinguished City of Hope diabetes research faculty who will lead these
efforts include:
Bart
Roep, Ph.D., Chan Soon-Shiong Shapiro Distinguished Chair in
Diabetes and professor and founding chair, Department of Diabetes
Immunology, will lead the Wanek Family Project; Arthur
D. Riggs, Ph.D., Samuel Rahbar Chair in Diabetes & Drug Discovery
Research; director, Diabetes & Metabolism Research Institute and
director emeritus, Beckman Research Institute of City of Hope; Fouad
R. Kandeel; Rama
Natarajan, Ph.D., National Business Products Industry Professor in
Diabetes Research; professor and chair, Department of Diabetes
Complications and Metabolism and member, Molecular and Cellular Biology
of Cancer Program; Debbie
C. Thurmond, Ph.D., Ruth B. & Robert K. Lanman Professor and
founding chair, Department of Molecular and Cellular Endocrinology; and Defu
Zeng, professor, Department of Diabetes Immunology and Department of
Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation.
About City of Hope
City of Hope is an independent research and treatment center for cancer,
diabetes and other life-threatening diseases. Designated as one of only
47 comprehensive cancer centers, the highest recognition bestowed by the
National Cancer Institute, City of Hope is also a founding member of the
National Comprehensive Cancer Network, with research and treatment
protocols that advance care throughout the world. City of Hope is
located in Duarte, California, just northeast of Los Angeles, with community clinics
throughout Southern California. It is ranked as one of "America's Best
Hospitals" in cancer by U.S. News & World Report.
Founded in 1913, City of Hope is a pioneer in the fields of bone
marrow transplantation, diabetes
and numerous
breakthrough cancer drugs based on technology developed at the
institution. For more information about City
of Hope, follow us on Facebook,
Twitter,
YouTube
or Instagram.