EOS Imaging Release: 2016 Revenue Increases 41% To €30.8 Million



1/17/2017 11:35:44 AM

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 – EOSI), the pioneer in 2D/3D orthopaedic medical imaging, today announces its consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016.

