Advanzeon Solutions Release: Company Expects To Post A Profit For Q4 Of 2016

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. (“Advanzeon” or the “Company”) (OTCBB:CHCR)
today announced that it expects to show a slight profit for the quarter
ended December 31, 2016. The expected profit includes revenue and
non-operating revenue sources. Mark T. Heidt, the Company’s President,
stated, “Programs which the Company has been developing over the past
two years have begun to gain traction, with a positive revenue trend
developing over the last six months. We expect to continue to see a
positive trend in our operations that should result in increased revenue
for the first quarter of 2017.” The final financial result for the
quarter ended December 31, 2016, is subject to adjustments.
About Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.
Established in 1969, Advanzeon, through its subsidiaries, owns and
operates the nation’s most complete sleep apnea program known as
SleepMaster Solutions™. The Program, addressing recent Department of
Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration regulations, is
marketed primarily to clinics, employers, Taft-Hartley health and
welfare Funds, and managed care companies throughout the United States.
Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, the Company’s Program is available in
all fifty states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. The Program focuses
on personalized attention, flexibility, a commitment to high-quality
services and innovative approaches that address both the specific needs
of clients and changing healthcare industry demands. For more
information, please call 813-367-9080 or visit our website at www.advanzeon.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking” as
defined by federal law. Such statements are based on assumptions, but
there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially
different as those implied. Any such statements are made in reliance on
the “Safe Harbor” protection provided under the Private Securities
Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to various factors including the risk
that the Company may not be able to complete the reports in the time
described herein.