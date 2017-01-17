Advanzeon Solutions Release: Company Expects To Post A Profit For Q4 Of 2016

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. (“Advanzeon” or the “Company”) (OTCBB:CHCR) today announced that it expects to show a slight profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2016. The expected profit includes revenue and non-operating revenue sources. Mark T. Heidt, the Company’s President, stated, “ Programs which the Company has been developing over the past two years have begun to gain traction, with a positive revenue trend developing over the last six months. We expect to continue to see a positive trend in our operations that should result in increased revenue for the first quarter of 2017.” The final financial result for the quarter ended December 31, 2016, is subject to adjustments.

About Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.

Established in 1969, Advanzeon, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the nation’s most complete sleep apnea program known as SleepMaster Solutions™. The Program, addressing recent Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration regulations, is marketed primarily to clinics, employers, Taft-Hartley health and welfare Funds, and managed care companies throughout the United States. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, the Company’s Program is available in all fifty states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. The Program focuses on personalized attention, flexibility, a commitment to high-quality services and innovative approaches that address both the specific needs of clients and changing healthcare industry demands. For more information, please call 813-367-9080 or visit our website at www.advanzeon.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking” as defined by federal law. Such statements are based on assumptions, but there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different as those implied. Any such statements are made in reliance on the “Safe Harbor” protection provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to various factors including the risk that the Company may not be able to complete the reports in the time described herein.