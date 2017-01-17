Siemens Healthineers (SI), Biogen (BIIB) Release: Companies Announce Agreement To Jointly Develop New MRI Tools For Multiple Sclerosis

ERLANGEN, Germany & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Siemens Healthineers and Biogen have announced that the companies
plan to jointly develop magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) applications
with the intent of quantifying key markers of multiple sclerosis (MS)
disease activity and progression. Biogen is a leading biotechnology
company with a deep focus on neurological and autoimmune conditions,
which for two decades has been at the forefront of delivering therapies
to MS patients. Siemens Healthineers aims to enable healthcare providers
to meet their current challenges and excel in their respective
environments. To execute this strategy in the field of neurology,
Siemens Healthineers will cooperate with Biogen and contributes its
strength in medical imaging.
“By bringing together the shared expertise of both Siemens Healthineers
and Biogen in imaging and neurology, respectively, we seek to develop
new measurement tools that meet the particular technical challenges of
MS,” said Dr. Christoph Zindel, Senior Vice President of Magnetic
Resonance Imaging at Siemens Healthineers. “Our shared goal is to create
a solution that can be integrated into the existing radiology workflow,
so it can become a seamless part of routine care – delivering new and
valuable information to treating neurologists without increasing the
cost or burden on the healthcare system.”
MRI is routinely used to support physicians in diagnosing MS, measuring
disease activity and monitoring response to therapy. Clinicians
qualitatively evaluate MRIs by comparing the current MRI to the previous
MRI. Numerous studies have demonstrated that quantitative MRI measures
may provide additional information about disease prognosis and
therapeutic effect, but today quantitative measurement techniques with
the precision and sensitivity required for MS are typically only
available in the research setting. With the development and validation
of automated MRI applications to quantify key markers of MS, including
new T2 lesions and brain atrophy, patients could benefit from the
availability of enhanced data at the point of care.
“Biogen believes that the availability of high-quality, standardized
data at the point of care can lead to a deeper understanding of MS, more
informed treatment decisions and, ultimately, improved patient
outcomes,” said Richard Rudick, MD, Vice President Development Sciences,
Biogen. “We also recognize that the ability to generate research-quality
data in the course of routine clinical practice can unlock the potential
of the health care system to move towards precision medicine.”
The products/features (here mentioned) are not commercially available in
all countries. Due to regulatory reasons their future availability
cannot be guaranteed. Further details are available from the local
Siemens organizations.
Siemens Healthineers is the separately managed healthcare
business of Siemens AG enabling healthcare providers worldwide to meet
their current challenges and to excel in their respective environments.
A leader in medical technology, Siemens Healthineers is constantly
innovating its portfolio of products and services in its core areas of
diagnostic and therapeutic imaging and in laboratory diagnostics and
molecular medicine. Siemens Healthineers is also actively developing its
digital health services and enterprise services. To help customers
succeed in today’s dynamic healthcare marketplace, Siemens Healthineers
is championing new business models that maximize opportunity and
minimize risk for healthcare providers. In fiscal 2016, which ended on
September 30, 2016, Siemens Healthineers generated revenue of €13.5
billion and net income of over €2.3 billion and has about 46,000
employees worldwide. Further information is available at www.siemens.com/healthineers.
Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers,
develops and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living
with serious neurological, autoimmune and rare diseases. Founded in
1978, Biogen is one of the world’s oldest independent biotechnology
companies and patients worldwide benefit from its leading multiple
sclerosis and innovative hemophilia therapies. For more information,
please visit www.biogen.com.
