Carestream Health Release: Company’s Successful R&D Efforts Earn 43 U.S. Patents During 2016; 52 Additional Patents In Other Countries

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carestream Health was awarded 43 new patents from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office last year for innovation in radiography, cone beam CT imaging, healthcare IT, dental imaging and other areas. The company also received 52 additional patents in European and Asian countries last year.

“These patents demonstrate Carestream’s continued success in developing advanced imaging and healthcare IT technologies that serve providers around the world,” said Susan Parulski, Chief Patent Counsel, Carestream. “We are committed to delivering new products and services that can enhance image quality, deliver greater productivity and offer new capabilities to help improve quality of care.”

New patents earned by the company’s scientists and engineers include:

New medical image capture technologies related to the development of cone beam computed tomography (CT) systems designed for orthopaedic extremity imaging

Enhancements to Carestream’s portfolio of healthcare IT systems that manage, store and share patient data and medical imaging exams

Continued technology advances in Carestream’s growing portfolio of radiology systems that can enhance diagnostic image quality for a wide range of healthcare providers

New technology and features for dental imaging, dental image processing and software and dental restoration systems; and

Continued advancements in Carestream laser imagers that provide affordable output of digital X-ray exams onto medical film and paper.

The company’s product portfolio includes digital imaging systems for general radiology and specialty areas such as women’s health, orthopaedics and pediatrics; digital laser imagers that output medical images to film and paper; and the latest healthcare IT solutions and cloud-based services for hospitals, clinics and physician practices. Carestream Dental develops and markets film and digital imaging solutions, anesthetics and practice management software.

About Carestream Health

Carestream is a worldwide provider of dental and medical imaging systems and IT solutions; X-ray imaging systems for non-destructive testing; and precision contract coating services for a wide range of industrial, medical, electronic and other applications—all backed by a global service and support network. For more information about the company’s broad portfolio of products, solutions and services, please contact your Carestream representative or call 888-777-2072 or visit www.carestream.com. To view Carestream’s latest news announcements, please visit www.carestream.com/news.

