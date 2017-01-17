Carestream Health Release: Company’s Successful R&D Efforts Earn 43 U.S. Patents During 2016; 52 Additional Patents In Other Countries

Company Develops Innovative New Technologies for Medical, Healthcare
IT and Dental Imaging Systems
ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carestream Health was awarded 43 new patents from the U.S. Patent and
Trademark Office last year for innovation in radiography,
cone
beam CT imaging, healthcare
IT, dental
imaging and other areas. The company also received 52 additional
patents in European and Asian countries last year.
“We are committed to delivering new products and services
that can enhance image quality, deliver greater productivity and offer
new capabilities to help improve quality of care.”
“These patents demonstrate Carestream’s continued success in developing
advanced imaging and healthcare IT technologies that serve providers
around the world,” said Susan Parulski, Chief Patent Counsel,
Carestream. “We are committed to delivering new products and services
that can enhance image quality, deliver greater productivity and offer
new capabilities to help improve quality of care.”
New patents earned by the company’s scientists and engineers include:
-
New medical image capture technologies related to the development of
cone beam computed tomography (CT) systems designed for orthopaedic
extremity imaging
-
Enhancements to Carestream’s portfolio of healthcare IT systems that
manage, store and share patient data and medical imaging exams
-
Continued technology advances in Carestream’s growing portfolio of
radiology systems that can enhance diagnostic image quality for a wide
range of healthcare providers
-
New technology and features for dental imaging, dental image
processing and software and dental restoration systems; and
-
Continued advancements in Carestream laser imagers that provide
affordable output of digital X-ray exams onto medical film and paper.
The company’s product portfolio includes digital imaging systems for
general radiology and specialty areas such as women’s health,
orthopaedics and pediatrics; digital laser imagers that output medical
images to film and paper; and the latest healthcare IT solutions and
cloud-based services for hospitals, clinics and physician practices.
Carestream Dental develops and markets film and digital imaging
solutions, anesthetics and practice management software.
About Carestream Health
Carestream is a worldwide provider of dental and medical imaging systems
and IT solutions; X-ray imaging systems for non-destructive testing; and
precision contract coating services for a wide range of industrial,
medical, electronic and other applications—all backed by a global
service and support network. For more information about the
company’s broad portfolio of products, solutions and services, please
contact your Carestream representative or call 888-777-2072 or visit www.carestream.com.
To view Carestream’s latest news announcements, please visit www.carestream.com/news.
Follow Carestream Health online:
http://www.twitter.com/carestream
http://www.youtube.com/carestream
http://www.carestream.com/blog/
http://www.facebook.com/carestream
http://www.linkedin.com/company/carestream-health
2017