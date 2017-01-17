CoorsTek Medical Release: District Court Rules In Favor Of The Company's In Ceramic Hip Implant Lawsuit Clearing The Path For CeraSurf-P Ceramic Hip Implants In The U.S.

Court orders that CoorsTek Medical may market its CeraSurf® pink-color orthopedic products in the United States — CeramTec does not have any trademark or trade dress rights in the United States to the color pink

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoorsTek Medical, a leading US manufacturer of advanced implantable ceramic components, today announced that the United States District Court for the District of Colorado has ruled in favor of CoorsTek Medical in its lawsuit challenging the trademark and trade dress claims of CeramTec GmbH in the US to the color “pink” for implantable ceramic hip components.

In its order, the Court stated that CeramTec does not own any trademark or trade dress rights in the color pink in the US and that CoorsTek Medical pink-colored CeraSurf®-p ceramic components do not infringe any purported rights of CeramTec in the color pink. Further, the court enjoined CeramTec from interfering with the efforts of CoorsTek Medical to market its CeraSurf®-p ceramic components in the US based on any claim of trademark or trade dress protection for the color pink. The result of this litigation confirms CoorsTek Medical’s right to market its CeraSurf®-p pink-colored implantable ceramic components to orthopedic device manufacturers for use in the US.

CoorsTek Medical’s CeraSurf®-p ceramic material is engineered with chromium oxide dopants in an advanced ceramic matrix to provide a combination of hardness and toughness — and its inherent pink color is a natural byproduct of the chromium oxide. In February 2016 CeraSurf®-p was cleared for use in hip implants determined by the US FDA to be substantially equivalent to predicate systems incorporating the latest generation of advanced ceramic material including Ceramtec’s Biolox Delta.

CoorsTek Medical CeraSurf®-p ceramic femoral heads and acetabular liners have received regulatory approvals and have been distributed for clinical use as bearing surfaces for hip implant systems in South America since 2011 and Europe since 2012.

The Court’s decision removes any encumbrance for orthopedic device companies to access a world-class second source for state of the art implantable ceramic components which are used in hip-replacement systems in the US. The Court acknowledged that CeramTec currently controls roughly 95% of this market.

“The District Court’s ruling will ensure that a key component for the United States’ orthopedic market is fully opened to competition, which in turn should enable medical device manufacturers to develop efficiencies that benefit patients, hospitals, and surgeons,” said Jonathan Coors, CEO of CoorsTek Medical.

“Limited alternatives and affordable care cannot coexist in today’s dynamic healthcare economy,” explained Bryan McMillan, President of CoorsTek Medical. “We are honored to deliver an alternative, substantially equivalent medical grade ceramic material, which will continue to advance our mission of making the world and patients’ lives measurably better.”

CoorsTek Medical initiated the suit against CeramTec in 2014 in response to a cease and desist letter and attempt by CeramTec to claim trademark and trade dress protection in the color pink for its implantable ceramic components. The case was tried before United States District Judge R. Brooke Jackson in August, September, and October of 2016, and the Court’s order issued on January 5, 2017.

About CoorsTek Medical

CoorsTek Medical offers the specialized knowledge, experience, world-class infrastructure, and proven processes required to get medical device innovations to market quickly and successfully. By working together with our partners in the medical device community, we are making lives measurably better each and every day. For more information, please visit coorstekmedical.com.

About CoorsTek

CoorsTek makes the world measurably better as the partner of choice for technology and manufacturing companies worldwide whose success requires the unique, high-performance properties of products manufactured from engineered ceramics and advanced materials. CoorsTek products and components touch people’s lives through amazing solutions to global challenges in energy, transportation, information technology, healthcare, and defense, among others. For more information about CoorsTek, including product information, its history since 1910, and locations throughout Europe, North America, South America, and Asia, visit coorstek.com.