Intact Vascular Release: Company's Tack Endovascular System Secures CE Mark For Repair Of Dissections Following Angioplasty Below The Knee

WAYNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intact Vascular, Inc., a developer of medical devices for minimally
invasive peripheral vascular procedures, today announced that it has
attained the CE (Conformité Européenne) Mark for the Tack Endovascular
System to repair arterial dissections following percutaneous
transluminal angioplasty (PTA) below the knee. This extended indication
in the European Union enables the use of the Tack®
system in the tibial arteries between the knee and ankle. The unique
mechanical design of the Tack implant allows it to be used in arteries
ranging from 1.5 mm to 4.5 mm in diameter. Unlike stents, which have to
be precisely sized to the artery where they will be placed, the Tack
implant adapts to the diameter of the artery.
“Critical limb ischemia (CLI) is a serious disease that all too often
leads to amputation. It is vital that we develop new technologies to
restore and maintain blood flow to the lower leg and foot”
restore and maintain blood flow to the lower leg and foot,” said Dr.
Andrej Schmidt, Division of Interventional Angiology, University
Hospital Leipzig, Germany and European Principle Investigator for the
TOBA II BTK clinical trial. “The Tack Endovascular System represents a
major step forward in the endovascular treatment of CLI and offers us a
new approach to repairing injured arteries following angioplasty.”
The CE Mark is supported by a comprehensive review of the data from the
TOBA BTK clinical study and extensive in vitro testing. The TOBA BTK
study examined use of the Tack device to repair dissections in tibial
arteries following PTA. The study demonstrated 78.4% 12-month patency
and a 93.5% freedom from re-intervention in arteries treated with PTA
and the Tack device. The TOBA BTK results were presented in May 2016 at
the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Intervention annual
meeting and are pending publication.
“Our experience in the TOBA BTK clinical study demonstrated that
repairing dissections with the Tack implant immediately following
angioplasty helps keep treated blood vessels open at 12 months, which is
an important step toward limb salvage,” said Professor Dr. Marianne
Brodmann, Head of the Clinical Division of Angiology, Medical University
Graz, Austria and Principal Investigator for the TOBA BTK trial.
“Attainment of the CE Mark is welcome news for CLI patients and those of
us who treat them.”
Intact Vascular also recently announced Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) approval of an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) for the TOBA
II BTK study. The TOBA II BTK trial is the first pivotal trial approved
by the FDA for the treatment of CLI with a vascular implant below the
knee. See http://www.intactvascular.com/actively-enrolling
for more information on Intact Vascular’s clinical development program.
About Intact Vascular
Intact Vascular is a privately held medical device company that develops
minimally invasive peripheral vascular products. The Tack Endovascular
System is designed to optimize percutaneous balloon angioplasty results
in the treatment of peripheral arterial disease. Visit www.intactvascular.com
for more information.
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning the
development of Intact Vascular's products, the potential benefits and
attributes of such products, and the company’s expectations regarding
its prospects. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks,
assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or
results to differ materially from such statements. These statements are
made as of the date of this press release. Actual results may vary.
Intact Vascular undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking
statements for any reason.
Under U.S. Federal Law, the Tack Endovascular System is Limited to
Investigational Use only, in the TOBA II (ATK) and TOBA II BTK studies.
Tack
Endovascular System® and Tack® are registered
trademarks of Intact Vascular, Inc.
The Tack Endovascular System®
is CE Mark Authorized under EC Directive 93/42/EEC.
Not
Available for sale or use in the United States.