Apollo Endosurgery Release: Company Appoints Dr. Christopher J. Gostout As Chief Medical Officer

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (“Apollo” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: APEN), a leader in less invasive medical devices for bariatric and gastrointestinal procedures, today announced the appointment of Christopher J. Gostout, MD, as its Chief Medical Officer.

“I am excited to assist Apollo in achieving their mission to be an industry leader in advanced minimally invasive therapies. I hope to apply my energies and experiences alongside the Apollo team to enable a creative and disciplined success story within this fabulous company”

Dr. Gostout brings with him more than 30 years of experience in gastroenterology and hepatology with the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and is a recognized key opinion leader on minimally invasive endolumenal and surgical procedures.

Dr. Gostout will be responsible for developing the medical and clinical strategy for the Company and will be the Company’s principal representative interacting with key medical societies and other key opinion leaders in the advancement of Apollo’s business goals. Dr. Gostout will join the executive management team as a direct report to the Company’s CEO Todd Newton.

Prior to joining Apollo in this capacity, Dr. Gostout grew a successful gastroenterologist practice at the Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota, in the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, with a joint appointment in the Department of Surgery, from which he retired on December 31, 2016. In addition to his medical practice, Dr. Gostout previously provided consulting Chief Medical Officer services to Apollo. He was a Professor of Medicine in the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and the Director of the Developmental Endoscopy and Research Unit, and the founder of The Mayo Clinic GI Bleeding Team and the Developmental Endoscopy Unit. Dr. Gostout has previously been the President of the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) and has been responsible for the development of the renowned ASGE ITT center. He has also been a member of The Board of Trustees in the American College of Gastroenterology. His areas of specialty interest, research, and publication include endoscope development, gastrointestinal bleeding, management of pancreaticobiliary disease, advanced endoscopic imaging, endotherapy of obesity, and endoscopic resection and tissue closure techniques.

“CJ Gostout is truly one of the pioneers behind the advancement of endoscopic therapies in general and endo-bariatric applications in particular. We have for a long time benefited from CJ’s involvement with Apollo and are very fortunate to have someone with CJ’s impressive experience and credentials as part of our senior executive team dedicated to the accomplishment of our company’s business goals and strategies,” said Todd Newton, CEO.

About Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical device company focused on less invasive therapies for the treatment of obesity, a condition facing over 500 million people globally, as well as other gastrointestinal disorders. Apollo’s device based therapies are an alternative to invasive surgical procedures, thus lowering complication rates and reducing total healthcare costs. Apollo's products are offered in over 80 countries today.

Apollo’s common stock is traded on NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “APEN.” For more information regarding Apollo Endosurgery, go to: www.apolloendo.com.

