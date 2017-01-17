Apollo Endosurgery Release: Company Appoints Dr. Christopher J. Gostout As Chief Medical Officer

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (“Apollo” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: APEN), a
leader in less invasive medical devices for bariatric and
gastrointestinal procedures, today announced the appointment of
Christopher J. Gostout, MD, as its Chief Medical Officer.
Dr. Gostout brings with him more than 30 years of experience in
gastroenterology and hepatology with the Mayo Clinic in Rochester,
Minnesota, and is a recognized key opinion leader on minimally invasive
endolumenal and surgical procedures.
Dr. Gostout will be responsible for developing the medical and clinical
strategy for the Company and will be the Company’s principal
representative interacting with key medical societies and other key
opinion leaders in the advancement of Apollo’s business goals. Dr.
Gostout will join the executive management team as a direct report to
the Company’s CEO Todd Newton.
Prior to joining Apollo in this capacity, Dr. Gostout grew a successful
gastroenterologist practice at the Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota, in
the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, with a joint
appointment in the Department of Surgery, from which he retired on
December 31, 2016. In addition to his medical practice, Dr. Gostout
previously provided consulting Chief Medical Officer services to Apollo.
He was a Professor of Medicine in the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine
and the Director of the Developmental Endoscopy and Research Unit, and
the founder of The Mayo Clinic GI Bleeding Team and the Developmental
Endoscopy Unit. Dr. Gostout has previously been the President of the
American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) and has been
responsible for the development of the renowned ASGE ITT center. He has
also been a member of The Board of Trustees in the American College of
Gastroenterology. His areas of specialty interest, research, and
publication include endoscope development, gastrointestinal bleeding,
management of pancreaticobiliary disease, advanced endoscopic imaging,
endotherapy of obesity, and endoscopic resection and tissue closure
techniques.
“CJ Gostout is truly one of the pioneers behind the advancement of
endoscopic therapies in general and endo-bariatric applications in
particular. We have for a long time benefited from CJ’s involvement with
Apollo and are very fortunate to have someone with CJ’s impressive
experience and credentials as part of our senior executive team
dedicated to the accomplishment of our company’s business goals and
strategies,” said Todd Newton, CEO.
"I am excited to assist Apollo in achieving their mission to be an
industry leader in advanced minimally invasive therapies. I hope to
apply my energies and experiences alongside the Apollo team to enable a
creative and disciplined success story within this fabulous company,"
said Dr. Gostout.
About Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a
medical device company focused on less invasive therapies for the
treatment of obesity, a condition facing over 500 million people
globally, as well as other gastrointestinal disorders. Apollo’s device
based therapies are an alternative to invasive surgical procedures, thus
lowering complication rates and reducing total healthcare costs.
Apollo's products are offered in over 80 countries today.
Apollo’s common stock is traded on NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol
“APEN.” For more information regarding Apollo Endosurgery, go to: www.apolloendo.com.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements
in this press release are forward-looking statements that are subject to
risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially
different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual
results to differ materially include: the advancement of Apollo
products; development of enhancements to Apollo’s existing product and
technologies; market acceptance of Apollo’s products as well as other
factors detailed in Apollo’s Registration Statement on Form S-4 (file
no. 333-214059) and Apollo’s periodic reports filed with the Securities
and Exchange Commission, or SEC. Copies of reports filed with the SEC
are posted on Apollo’s website and are available from Apollo without
charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future
performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as
required by law, Apollo disclaims any obligation to update these
forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.