EyeTracking Release: Company Issued Key Patent

Patent Covers Measuring Attention or Interest in Augmented Reality
and Automotive ADAS Systems
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EyeTracking,
Inc. announced today the issuance by the United States Patent
Office, of a patent that covers a person’s interest, or attention to
objects automatically or manually identified in a video stream.
This patent (9,077,463) is a continuation of two other issued patents
owned by EyeTracking, Inc. that are used in the company’s EyeWorks™
software product. However, the claims protect uses far beyond the
EyeWorks software application. Imagine safety applications that could be
developed if your car could know whether the driver had seen the cyclist
or pedestrian in front of it, or if your new AR Glasses could bring up
information about objects that you looked at as you visited a new city
or country.
“We are extremely pleased to have been awarded this important patent in
the field of eye tracking. We believe that the claims in this patent
will play an important role in incorporating eye tracking, and head
tracking into augmented reality and mixed reality headsets as well as in
other fields such as automotive ADAS systems,” said James Weatherhead,
President, EyeTracking, Inc. “This patent stems back from a filing in
2005, and is a testament to our ability to continually think outside the
box to create new inventions that the world will use.”
This patent adds to the list of other key patents in the field of
EyeTracking that are owned by the company, including the ability to
measure cognitive
workload through changes in pupil dilation, as well as the ability
to report the cognitive state of a person from changes in a person’s eye
data and other physiology.
About EyeTracking, Inc.
EyeTracking, Inc. specializes in creating tools and algorithms that
convey meaning from eye based data. Its technology is incorporated into
products it sells directly to end customers, as well as licensed to
others for use in their products. EyeTracking’s clients include the US
Navy, FAA, NASA, Sandia National Labs, and a range of Fortune 500
companies.