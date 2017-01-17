Cephalogics Awarded A U.S. Patent For Its High-Density Diffuse Optical Tomography System

The Cephalogics HD-DOT system covered by US Patent 9,498,134 B1
collects data to measure tissue oxygenation in the brain and produce
images of hemoglobin concentrations over large regions, which provide
valuable information about a patient’s brain perfusion status.
Core applications include ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke with the
intention to identify perfusion deficits and drive patients to
therapeutic interventions more rapidly.
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cephalogics today announced that it was granted US Patent 9,489,134 B1
for its High-Density Diffuse Optical Tomography (HD-DOT) system, which
is designed to deliver real-time brain-specific measurements and imaging
of cerebral perfusion status in brain-injured patients.
“Our goal is to partner with the medical community to help make timely
and efficacious endovascular treatment possible for the hundreds of
thousands of patients who are delayed and unable to receive this
treatment today.”
The compact portable design of the system will enable fast spot
check assessments and continuous monitoring of large cerebrovascular
regions to help clinicians identify perfusion deficits in order to
trigger interventions in patients at risk for ischemia. Currently, less
than 10% of ischemic stroke patients receive efficacious
endovascular treatment. Major reasons for this lack of treatment are
delays in initial diagnosis and delays in transport to comprehensive
stroke centers that are properly equipped to treat such patients. By
enabling faster and earlier identification of perfusion deficits,
Cephalogics aims to reduce these delays and increase the number of
patients eligible for endovascular treatment.
This patent supports Cephalogics’ efforts to provide clinicians with a
non-invasive method for monitoring the perfusion status of brain-injured
patients and the impact of interventions. Existing commercial
light-based devices currently used for non-invasive brain monitoring are
typically confounded by changes in extra-cerebral tissue like skin,
scalp, skull, and cerebrospinal fluid surrounding the brain. This limits
their clinical utility. Cephalogics has developed technology
to substantially eliminate the extra-cerebral tissue effects. In
particular, this patent protects novel processing techniques developed
by Cephalogics to improve brain specificity and create high-quality
images of cerebral tissue hemoglobin oxygenation.
“The Cephalogics IP constitutes an important advancement in the
capability to eliminate extra-cerebral effects using a light-based
device, and delivers on the promise to provide reliable, non-invasive,
bedside, brain-specific measurement and imaging,” said Russ Herrig, Vice
President of Engineering at Cephalogics.
The combination of this patented technical innovation with Cephalogics’
high-density, multi-wavelength, multi-distance near infrared (NIR)
measurements differentiates Cephalogics’ DOT technology from other
commercially available systems. The patent covers approaches to reduce
noise, improving the system’s ability to measure the brain while
conforming to different head geometries. These innovative approaches
produce high-quality imaging while improving brain specificity of
cerebral perfusion measurements.
"This patent further protects our novel technology that will
help clinicians quickly identify cerebral perfusion deficits and reduce
delays to treatment,” said Jeff Caputo, General Manager of Cephalogics.
About Cephalogics
Cephalogics is developing a non-invasive,
portable brain perfusion imaging system that is designed to provide
clinicians with critical information for detecting and treating
perfusion deficits and avoiding ischemia in brain-injured patients. The
system is designed to "see” the brain through hair, skin and skull,
mapping oxygen saturation in the brain and help to facilitate early
interventions, improve outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.
Cephalogics' system utilizes Diffuse Optical Tomography (DOT) to provide
bedside imaging of multiple cerebrovascular regions within a patient's
brain. The system's sensors consist of compact, high-density arrays with
numerous near infrared (NIR) laser light sources and detectors to
provide hundreds of simultaneous spatially resolved measurements per
region. These measurements are processed in real time to produce
regional maps of the oxygen saturation in cerebral tissue. Each sensor
array covers a cerebrovascular area of approximately 40cm2. Cephalogics
is developing and commercializing an imaging system based on technology
invented by Dr. Joseph P. Culver, a Professor at Washington University
and a leading researcher in the field of Diffuse Optical Tomography.
More information about the company can be found at www.cephalogics.com.