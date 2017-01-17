Cephalogics Awarded A U.S. Patent For Its High-Density Diffuse Optical Tomography System

The Cephalogics HD-DOT system covered by US Patent 9,498,134 B1 collects data to measure tissue oxygenation in the brain and produce images of hemoglobin concentrations over large regions, which provide valuable information about a patient’s brain perfusion status.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cephalogics today announced that it was granted US Patent 9,489,134 B1 for its High-Density Diffuse Optical Tomography (HD-DOT) system, which is designed to deliver real-time brain-specific measurements and imaging of cerebral perfusion status in brain-injured patients.

“Our goal is to partner with the medical community to help make timely and efficacious endovascular treatment possible for the hundreds of thousands of patients who are delayed and unable to receive this treatment today.”

The compact portable design of the system will enable fast spot check assessments and continuous monitoring of large cerebrovascular regions to help clinicians identify perfusion deficits in order to trigger interventions in patients at risk for ischemia. Currently, less than 10% of ischemic stroke patients receive efficacious endovascular treatment. Major reasons for this lack of treatment are delays in initial diagnosis and delays in transport to comprehensive stroke centers that are properly equipped to treat such patients. By enabling faster and earlier identification of perfusion deficits, Cephalogics aims to reduce these delays and increase the number of patients eligible for endovascular treatment.

This patent supports Cephalogics’ efforts to provide clinicians with a non-invasive method for monitoring the perfusion status of brain-injured patients and the impact of interventions. Existing commercial light-based devices currently used for non-invasive brain monitoring are typically confounded by changes in extra-cerebral tissue like skin, scalp, skull, and cerebrospinal fluid surrounding the brain. This limits their clinical utility. Cephalogics has developed technology to substantially eliminate the extra-cerebral tissue effects. In particular, this patent protects novel processing techniques developed by Cephalogics to improve brain specificity and create high-quality images of cerebral tissue hemoglobin oxygenation.

“The Cephalogics IP constitutes an important advancement in the capability to eliminate extra-cerebral effects using a light-based device, and delivers on the promise to provide reliable, non-invasive, bedside, brain-specific measurement and imaging,” said Russ Herrig, Vice President of Engineering at Cephalogics.

The combination of this patented technical innovation with Cephalogics’ high-density, multi-wavelength, multi-distance near infrared (NIR) measurements differentiates Cephalogics’ DOT technology from other commercially available systems. The patent covers approaches to reduce noise, improving the system’s ability to measure the brain while conforming to different head geometries. These innovative approaches produce high-quality imaging while improving brain specificity of cerebral perfusion measurements.

"This patent further protects our novel technology that will help clinicians quickly identify cerebral perfusion deficits and reduce delays to treatment,” said Jeff Caputo, General Manager of Cephalogics. “Our goal is to partner with the medical community to help make timely and efficacious endovascular treatment possible for the hundreds of thousands of patients who are delayed and unable to receive this treatment today.”

For more information about Cephalogics, visit www.cephalogics.com.

About Cephalogics

Cephalogics is developing a non-invasive, portable brain perfusion imaging system that is designed to provide clinicians with critical information for detecting and treating perfusion deficits and avoiding ischemia in brain-injured patients. The system is designed to "see” the brain through hair, skin and skull, mapping oxygen saturation in the brain and help to facilitate early interventions, improve outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. Cephalogics' system utilizes Diffuse Optical Tomography (DOT) to provide bedside imaging of multiple cerebrovascular regions within a patient's brain. The system's sensors consist of compact, high-density arrays with numerous near infrared (NIR) laser light sources and detectors to provide hundreds of simultaneous spatially resolved measurements per region. These measurements are processed in real time to produce regional maps of the oxygen saturation in cerebral tissue. Each sensor array covers a cerebrovascular area of approximately 40cm2. Cephalogics is developing and commercializing an imaging system based on technology invented by Dr. Joseph P. Culver, a Professor at Washington University and a leading researcher in the field of Diffuse Optical Tomography. More information about the company can be found at www.cephalogics.com.