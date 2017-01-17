|
Exco InTouch Release: Company Certified To EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework Self-Certification Status
1/17/2017 11:17:09 AM
Designation demonstrates compliance with the highest standards of data protection
NOTTINGHAM, 17 January 2017 - Exco InTouch (an ERT company) a leading provider of digital patient engagement and data capture solutions for clinical research and healthcare providers, has formally received EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework Self-Certification status by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration (ITA). The designation certifies that Exco InTouch’s practices meet or exceed the data privacy and security principles outlined by U.S. Department of Commerce and European Commission.
The Privacy Shield framework, which replaces the EU-U.S. Safe Harbor Framework, is designed to provide companies in both Europe and the United States with a mechanism to comply with EU data protection requirements when transferring personal data from the EU to the U.S. In order to receive the certification Exco InTouch demonstrated that its customer privacy procedures comply with the Privacy Shield Principles, which cover a range of requirements including Notice, Choice, Accountability for Onward Transfer, Security, Data Integrity and Purpose Limitation, Access, and Recourse, Enforcement and Liability. As a result, Exco InTouch’s customers, for whom the company provides mobile patient engagement, data capture and disease management solutions, can continue to be assured that their programs comply with these stringent privacy and security safeguards.
“Protecting the privacy and confidentiality of personal information has always been, and will remain, the highest priority for Exco InTouch,” says Dale Jessop, CTO of Exco InTouch. “The EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework certification will not only help to streamline our data transfer processes between the EU and U.S., but will also provide our customers with further reassurance that we are fully compliant with the highest standards of data protection.”
For media enquiries, please contact Tristan Jervis or Alex Heeley on +44 (0) 207 203 6740 or e-mail: t.jervis@defacto.com.
