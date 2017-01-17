The Siemens Foundation Release: Judy Marks Named As Chair Of Board Of Directors

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Judy Marks, a 32-year engineering and technology veteran, will lead the seven-member Board of the Siemens Foundation as they oversee the Siemens Foundation’s mission to ignite and sustain today’s STEM workforce and tomorrow’s scientists and engineers. Marks has served as a member of the Siemens Foundation board since 2012 and was a key member of the advisory committee charged with developing the Foundation’s newest initiatives in STEM middle-skill education.

“I am honored to build upon the new strategic directions set by us as a board,” said Ms. Marks, who is also an electrical engineer. “Thanks to our new initiatives in bringing more opportunities for STEM education to underserved student populations and continuing to encourage STEM innovation in future generations, the Siemens Foundation is now a recognized leader on some of the most pressing issues of our time. I look forward to increasing that influence and to further engaging Siemens USA’s more than 50,000 employees in the Foundation’s philanthropic endeavors.”

“We are beyond thrilled to have Judy take on the leadership of the Board of the Siemens Foundation,” said David Etzwiler, CEO of the Siemens Foundation. “Not only does she bring vast experience from her leadership of Siemens businesses, she is someone who has personally benefited from a strong STEM education and is committed to ensuring that as many young people today as possible – from all walks of life – have access to similar opportunities.”

Marks assumed the role of U.S. CEO earlier this year in addition to her current position leading New Equipment Solutions for Dresser-Rand, a Siemens business. Marks’ career at Siemens began in 2011 as President and CEO of Siemens Government Technologies, Inc., where she led the company’s approach to the federal market.

Prior to that, she spent 27 years with Lockheed Martin and its predecessor companies.

Marks earned a Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Lehigh University, where she is a member of the university’s advisory board for the P.C. Rossin College of Engineering and Applied Science. She serves on the Board of Visitors for the University of Maryland’s College of Computer, Mathematical and Natural Sciences and is a Director of Hubbell, Incorporated. She is also a member of the CEO Coalition of the Committee to Encourage Corporate Philanthropy (CECP).

About the Siemens Foundation

The Siemens Foundation has invested more than $100 million in the United States to advance workforce development and education initiatives in science, technology, engineering and math. The Siemens Foundation’s mission is inspired by the culture of innovation, research and continuous learning that is the hallmark of Siemens’ companies. Together, the programs at the Siemens Foundation are closing the opportunity gap for young people in the U.S. when it comes to STEM careers, and igniting and sustaining today’s STEM workforce and tomorrow’s scientists and engineers. For further information, visit http://www.siemens-foundation.org/ or follow @sfoundation.