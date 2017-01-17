The Siemens Foundation Release: Judy Marks Named As Chair Of Board Of Directors

Newly Appointed CEO of Siemens USA to Lead Foundation Efforts Focused
on STEM and Workforce Development
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Judy Marks, a 32-year engineering and technology veteran, will lead the
seven-member Board of the Siemens Foundation as they oversee the Siemens
Foundation’s mission to ignite and sustain today’s STEM workforce and
tomorrow’s scientists and engineers. Marks has served as a member of the
Siemens Foundation board since 2012 and was a key member of the advisory
committee charged with developing the Foundation’s newest initiatives in
STEM middle-skill education.
“I am honored to build upon the new strategic directions set by us as a
board”
“I am honored to build upon the new strategic directions set by us as a
board,” said Ms. Marks, who is also an electrical engineer. “Thanks to
our new initiatives in bringing more opportunities for STEM education to
underserved student populations and continuing to encourage STEM
innovation in future generations, the Siemens Foundation is now a
recognized leader on some of the most pressing issues of our time. I
look forward to increasing that influence and to further engaging
Siemens USA’s more than 50,000 employees in the Foundation’s
philanthropic endeavors.”
“We are beyond thrilled to have Judy take on the leadership of the Board
of the Siemens Foundation,” said David Etzwiler, CEO of the Siemens
Foundation. “Not only does she bring vast experience from her leadership
of Siemens businesses, she is someone who has personally benefited from
a strong STEM education and is committed to ensuring that as many young
people today as possible – from all walks of life – have access to
similar opportunities.”
Marks assumed the role of U.S. CEO earlier this year in addition to her
current position leading New Equipment Solutions for Dresser-Rand, a
Siemens business. Marks’ career at Siemens began in 2011 as President
and CEO of Siemens Government Technologies, Inc., where she led the
company’s approach to the federal market.
Prior to that, she spent 27 years with Lockheed Martin and its
predecessor companies.
Marks earned a Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Lehigh
University, where she is a member of the university’s advisory board for
the P.C. Rossin College of Engineering and Applied Science. She serves
on the Board of Visitors for the University of Maryland’s College of
Computer, Mathematical and Natural Sciences and is a Director of
Hubbell, Incorporated. She is also a member of the CEO Coalition of the
Committee to Encourage Corporate Philanthropy (CECP).
About the Siemens Foundation
The Siemens
Foundation has invested more than $100 million in the United
States to advance workforce development and education initiatives in
science, technology, engineering and math. The Siemens Foundation’s
mission is inspired by the culture of innovation, research and
continuous learning that is the hallmark of Siemens’ companies.
Together, the programs at the Siemens Foundation are closing the
opportunity gap for young people in the U.S. when it comes to STEM
careers, and igniting and sustaining today’s STEM workforce and
tomorrow’s scientists and engineers. For further information, visit http://www.siemens-foundation.org/
or follow @sfoundation.