KEDPLASMA Release: Company Advances Long-Range Growth Plan By Expanding Plasma Supply Agreement With Immunotek Bio Centers

FORT LEE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KEDPLASMA,
one of the world’s leading collectors of high-quality human blood
plasma, has advanced its long-range growth plans by expanding a plasma
supply agreement with ImmunoTek Bio Centers, LLC. The agreement ensures
that considerable volumes of plasma will be available to Kedrion
Biopharma, parent company of KEDPLASMA, for the manufacture of therapies
used in treating rare and serious disorders.
IMMUNOTEK will develop for KEDPLASMA a total of 28 plasma collection
centers in the U.S. The agreement was made in parallel with KEDPLASMA
acquiring two plasma collection centers from IMMUNOTEK, one in
Shreveport, LA and another in Ocala, FL, Both centers are licensed by
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and by European regulatory
authorities.
KEDPLASMA collects plasma for its parent company, Kedrion Biopharma,
which, in turn, uses it in the production of safe, effective,
plasma-derived therapies that treat a range of rare and serious health
conditions, including hemophilia,
immunological
and neurological conditions, and certain acute, life-threatening
conditions requiring treatment in the critical care setting.
KEDPLASMA is also one of the world’s leading suppliers of high-titer
rabies plasma.
KEDPLASMA’s amended agreement with ImmunoTek Bio Centers, LLC and the
acquisition of the two plasma collection centers is another step forward
in a five-year strategic plan to increase the plasma supply and number
of centers the Company operates in the United States so that more
patients may have access to the therapies offered by Kedrion Biopharma.
“The expansion of the agreement further strengthens the ability of
Kedrion Biopharma to manufacture and distribute the therapies so needed
by patients who have certain rare and serious health conditions,” said
Helen Nasser, KEDPLASMA United States Managing Director. “It is always
exciting to bring on new centers and to be able to welcome new staff in
a fully functioning, licensed center. This allows the Company to
instantly focus on increasing production and insuring we can meet the
growth plan and plasma needs of our parent.”
”KEDPLASMA has acquired a total of four plasma collection centers from
IMMUNOTEK since 2015. “We are excited to enhance our relationship with
Kedrion Biopharma, a fast-growing leader in the plasma therapeutics
business,” said Jerome Parnell III, IMMUNOTEK’s CEO and President, “Our
commitment to developing a safe and predictable supply of plasma will
continue to be the foundation of our business values and the core
sustainability of IMMUNOTEK’s future as one of the world’s largest
independent plasma suppliers.”
About KEDPLASMA and Kedrion Biopharma
KEDPLASMA LLC. was established in 2004 and is a subsidiary of Kedrion
Biopharma Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Kedrion S.p.A.. Kedrion Biopharma
Inc. and KEDPLASMA LLC. are both headquartered in the United States.
KEDPLASMA LLC. operates 15 US collection centers and employs more than
500 people. KEDPLASMA collects high quality human blood plasma, the
vital raw material that allows Kedrion Biopharma to produce and
distribute plasma-derived therapeutic products for use in treating and
preventing serious diseases, disorders and conditions such as
hemophilia, primary immune system deficiencies and Rh sensitization
which can lead to hemolytic disease of the fetus and newborn.
Headquartered in Tuscany, Italy, Kedrion Biopharma has a market presence
in approximately 100 countries. It ranks fifth in terms of annual
revenues in the global plasma derivatives market. Its largest and
fastest growing market is the United States, with U.S. headquarters in
Fort Lee, NJ. Italy is its next most important market, followed by
Turkey, Mexico and Russia. In 2015, Kedrion Biopharma reached more than
570.3 million euros (more than $621MM USD) in gross revenues. Nearly
$275 million of that sum was generated in the U.S. The company employs
over 2,240 people worldwide.
Kedrion Biopharma acts as a vital bridge connecting donors and patients.
We operate on a global scale with the aim of expanding patients’ access
to available treatments. Kedrion Biopharma places a high value on the
welfare of those who benefit from its products and on the people and
communities where it operates.
Following a vertically-integrated business model, Kedrion Biopharma
manages the entire plasma cycle from supply and therapy production to
distribution. In Italy, Kedrion Biopharma is a partner of the National
Health Service and collaborates in pursuing self-sufficiency in the
development and supply of plasma-derived medicinal products. The
Company’s goal is to foster self-sufficiency in plasma-derived therapies
worldwide and to bring healthier lives to people everywhere who suffer
from rare disorders.
Kedrion Biopharma has six production plants: Three in Italy (a new plant
in Castelvecchio Pascoli, now nearing completion, and one in Bolognana,
both in the province of Lucca, and one in Sant’Antimo, Naples); one in
Hungary (Gödöllo, Budapest); and one in the United States (Melville,
NY). A facility in Siena, Tuscany, specializes in research and
development of orphan drugs.
KEDPLASMA operates collection centers in the United States. Its sister
companies in Europe operate centers in Germany and Hungary. All centers
have been granted approval and licensure by European healthcare
authorities and/or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and are managed
in strict compliance with all regulations. KEDPLASMA is also one of the
world’s leading suppliers of high-titer rabies plasma. The center in
Buffalo, New York, specializes in collecting hyper-immune Anti-D human
plasma for the manufacture of an Anti-D immunoglobulin pharmaceutical
product. State-of-the-art production facilities producing a wide range
of products and an unwavering commitment to research and development are
the key factors in Kedrion Biopharma’s success.
www.kedrion.com
www.kedrion.us
www.kedplasma.us
About ImmunoTek Bio Centers LLC
ImmunoTek BioCenters is an emerging bio-tech company committed to the
safe collection and procurement of human blood plasma from the public.
The management team has extensive experience in the blood, plasma, and
biopharma industries. Through contracts and strategic agreements with
pharmaceutical companies, IMMUNOTEK is fully capable of constructing,
opening, FDA/EU licensing, and managing multiple plasma collection sites
and plasma supply contracts in order to meet on going demand in the
plasma proteins therapeutics market. Growth of current therapeutic drugs
and vaccines as well as additional new therapeutic indications expected
to put considerable strain on global blood plasma supply. IMMUNOTEK
currently owns and operates plasma collection centers in the USA and has
over 40 collection centers in development through 2020.
www.immunotek.com