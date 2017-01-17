Progenra, Inc. Release: Biotech Discovers Novel Immune Oncology Drug

MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Progenra, Inc. announced a new immune-oncology drug whose mechanism
differs from available cancer immunotherapies Opdivo and Keytruda. The findings,
published by Progenra with Dr. Wayne Hancock, University of Pennsylvania
School of Medicine, support a new immune-oncology antitumor strategy by
inhibiting USP7, an enzyme that prevents immune activity against cancer
in addition to supporting the growth of cancer cells. According to a commentary
on this publication, inhibiting USP7 works on T cells to diminish
immunosuppression, permitting the patient’s own immune system to
eliminate cancer (“the data by Wang and colleagues proposes a potential
immunotherapy against tumors by targeting USP7, which … breaks the
immune tolerance in the tumor microenvironment”… “these preclinical
findings suggest that USP7 targeting … as well as directly induce tumor
cell apoptosis, could have practical significance in clinical
applications”).
“We are pleased that Progenra’s USP7 inhibitors, tested in several
laboratories worldwide, can eradicate cancers by both tumoricidal and
immunological mechanisms,” said Tauseef Butt, President of Progenra. “We
are excited to move USP7 inhibitors into clinical trial as single agents
or combined with marketed immunological agents such as Opdivo and
Keytruda.”
Dr. Hancock added, "Immunotherapy must do more than affect a single
target, since those approaches help only about 20% of patients.
Pharmacologic inhibition of USP7 allows direct targeting through the
immune system, in a graded manner that has antitumor efficacy used alone
or combined with one or more biologic agents.”
Progenra (www.progenra.com)
aims to develop high value medicines exploiting protein regulatory
pathways. Its early product portfolio addresses unmet needs in cancer,
inflammation, and neurodegeneration. Utilizing its drug discovery
platform, Progenra identifies novel modulators of its protein regulatory
targets for drug development; the company’s discovery platform is
complemented by internal target validation, cellular proof of concept,
and medicinal chemistry.
Dr. Wayne Hancock is Professor of Pathology/Laboratory Medicine at The
University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and Chief, Division of
Transplant Immunology at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. His
multidisciplinary team focuses on improving outcomes of organ
transplantation and cancer immunotherapy by modulating immune cell
production and function.