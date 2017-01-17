Thermi Release: Company Silhouette InstaLift Arrives In Houston

HOUSTON, Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmetic and Dermatologic Surgeon Suneel Chilukuri, MD, announces the availability of Silhouette InstaLift, a minimally invasive skin lifting procedure, at his private practice in Houston, Texas. Silhouette InstaLift is a new and unique technology that safely and effectively lifts sagging facial skin for a more youthful look with minimal downtime.

The breakthrough facial rejuvenation technology lifts sagging facial contours in the mid-face and cheeks without the need for scalpels, scars or anesthesia. It's the ideal solution for men and women who are interested in refreshing their appearance without major surgery, injections or lasers.

Sagging facial skin is one of the biggest contributors to an aged appearance. Until now, there hasn't been a procedure that can lift deeper layers of skin to deliver a more youthful look.

"Our patients at Refresh Dermatology love the dramatic results seen with the Silhouette InstaLift procedure," says Dr. Chilukuri. "Patients are amazed with the immediate results that continue to improve over time. As important, everyone enjoys the pain-free procedure performed without anesthesia and minimal to no recovery time."

The advanced solution helps increase volume while restoring the contours of the mid-face and cheek areas gradually and naturally. Rather than just repositioning the skin, Silhouette InstaLift addresses the actual cause of sagging: the underlying layers of skin and superficial muscle. The short, 45-minute procedure requires local anesthesia only and recovery time is minimal. The results are visible immediately and with continued improvement over 6 months.

Silhouette InstaLift technology is made from glycolide/L-lactide (PLGA), a biomedical copolymer that is well tolerated by the body. Over time as the sutures are absorbed by the body, they stimulate collagen renewal. The total result is a refreshing, natural look. Patients can use camouflage makeup to cover any redness and swelling and can resume normal activities very quickly.

To find out if Silhouette InstaLift is right for you, schedule a consultation by calling 713-568-4819 or fill out the form here.

Suneel Chilukuri, MD, FAAD, FACMS

Refresh Dermatology

4914 Bissonnet Street, #Suite 100A

Houston, TX 77401

www.refreshdermatology.com

