Immix Biopharma Release: Company Adds Silicon Valley Veteran To Its Team

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Immix Biopharma, Inc. has just announced that it has brought on Silicon Valley veteran Ben Lyon, Esq. to its team. Mr. Lyon will manage corporate, licensing, transactional, commercial development, intellectual property and international matters at Immix. Immix Biopharma's CEO, Dr. Ilya Rachman, stated: "Ben Lyon's deep expertise as a general counselwho has experience in scaling platform companies and intellectual property portfolioswill contribute greatly to the commercialization and value-creation of scaling Immix's therapeutic platform."

Mr. Lyon's seasoned experience includes the successful scaling of platform businesses during their start-up and growth phase; the creation of, management of and strategy for intellectual property portfolios; and the preparation for and conclusion of mergers and acquisitions for Silicon Valley technology, platform and data systems companies. Most notably, back-to-back, he was brought onboard as a key executive to manage two struggling start-ups during their early growth stages, that during his tenure ended up becoming Silicon Valley success stories: Tellme Networks, Inc. and Ingenio, Inc. (acquired by Microsoft and AT&T respectively). Prior to that, he was Vice President-General Counsel for CellNet Data Systems - a publicly traded company acquired by Schlumberger. More recently, he engineered the successful acquisition of General Things, Inc. (now part of GoPro).

Mr. Lyon lectures both domestically and internationally on technology transaction matters and managing businesses for success. He is a member of the California State Bar and the Silicon Valley Association of General Counsel.



