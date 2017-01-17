VWR International, Inc. (VWR) Release: Company Receives EXCiPACT Certifications At Two Chemical Manufacturing Sites In Ohio

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- VWR (NASDAQ: VWR), the leading global independent provider of products and service solutions to laboratory and production customers, recently received EXCiPACT certifications at two of its chemical manufacturing sites. The Company was awarded certificates for both Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and Good Distribution Practice (GDP). VWR is the only company in the United States to receive both of these certifications, and one of only 16 companies worldwide, as reported by EXCiPACT.

"We are proud to be among an elite group of organizations who have been awarded EXCiPACT certifications," says Manuel Brocke-Benz, President and CEO for VWR. "Quality is of utmost importance at VWR, and we are diligent in ensuring our work is done safely, consistently and in accordance with applicable regulations. Ultimately this certification further supports VWR's ability to serve our customers around critical materials in our robust supply chain."

EXCiPACT certification is the industry-accepted guideline for managing supply chain risks relating to excipients, which are inactive substances that serve as a vehicle for medicinal drugs or other active substances. To receive these sought-after certificates, VWR's sites in Aurora and Solon, Ohio were both evaluated in the areas of sourcing, testing, packaging, storage, release and distribution of products for pharmaceutical excipient use, including salts, carbohydrates, denaturants and buffers. Achieving EXCiPACT certification demonstrates VWR's commitment to implement and maintain current GMP and GDP in the manufacturing and distribution of pharmaceutical excipients.

VWR's Ohio facilities are part of a global network that support the chemical manufacturing needs of its customers worldwide. The capabilities of these locations include custom products, supply chain and design solutions, high purity biochemicals, life science reagents and diagnostic kits and solutions. VWR serves biopharma, life science, diagnostic and industrial customers by providing chemicals to support testing, production and contract manufacturing of custom goods.

